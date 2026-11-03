The US government officially published the cost of the Border Crossing Card, which functions simultaneously as a B1/B2 visitor visa

The Border Crossing Card is issued as a laminated, credit card-sized document with enhanced graphics and security technology

The 10-year card carries a fee of $185, equivalent to roughly N248,786, for all applicants aged 15 and above

The United States government has officially confirmed the cost of obtaining a Border Crossing Card, a travel document that doubles as a B1/B2 visitor visa for eligible applicants.

Known formally as a Form DSP-150, the card is issued in a laminated, credit card-sized format. The US government describes it as carrying enhanced graphics and technology, and it remains valid for travel until the expiration date printed on its front.

US announces cost of Border Crossing Card for applicants aged 15 and above. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Source: Getty Images

What the US Border Crossing Card is

According to the official explanation, the card is typically valid for ten years from the date of issuance:

"A Form DSP-150 is both a Border Crossing Card and a B1/B2 visitor visa, but a DSP-150 is generally called a Border Crossing Card ('BCC'). It is issued as a laminated card, which has enhanced graphics and technology, similar to the size of a credit card. It is valid for travel until the expiration date on the front of the card, usually ten years after issuance."

How much the Border Crossing Card costs

The US government has set the application fee for the 10-year Border Crossing Card at $185 (N248,786). This fee applies to applicants who are 15 years of age and older.

The card is particularly significant because it serves a dual purpose: it functions as both a standalone travel document for eligible border crossings and as a B1/B2 visitor visa, covering both business and tourism purposes under a single credential.

UK announces fees for 10-year adult passports

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government published the official fees for obtaining a first adult passport in 2026, with applicants able to choose between online and paper applications.

The online application costs £102, while the paper application attracts a fee of £115.50. The 10-year passport is available to British nationals aged 16 and above who meet the eligibility requirements.

Source: Legit.ng