Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan announced plans to integrate tourist visa applications into the official Visit Dubai website

The new service will cover single-entry and multiple-entry visas for 30-day and 60-day stays, with more categories to follow

Dubai also plans to launch a tourist loyalty programme called Dubai Access Club alongside the new visa service

Dubai is set to allow travellers to apply for tourist visas directly through its official Visit Dubai website, in a move announced by Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on November 1, 2026.

The Visit Dubai portal, which currently serves as a trip-planning resource covering attractions, events, and practical travel information, will be expanded to handle tourist visa applications as part of the new initiative.

Dubai launches a new tourist visa portal through Visit Dubai, making visa applications faster and more accessible for international travellers. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

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Authorities expect the service to go live during November 2026, though no specific launch date has been confirmed.

What the new Dubai visa service will cover

Under the new system, travellers will be able to apply for single-entry and multiple-entry tourist visas for stays of either 30 or 60 days through a single digital platform. Dubai authorities also plan to gradually bring other visa categories onto the portal, though they have not yet specified which ones will be added or when.

The General Directorate of Identity and Foreign Affairs Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) will continue to review all applications and issue visas, maintaining its current authority over the process.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Managing Director of GDRFA Dubai, said the initiative forms part of a wider push to reduce administrative complexity and improve access to government services. He described the integration as "an important step towards integrating services into a single digital journey," while noting that security and efficiency standards would not be compromised.

Dubai access club to launch alongside visa portal

The visa service announcement came alongside a second initiative: the launch of the Dubai Access Club, a tourist loyalty programme intended to reward repeat visitors to the emirate. Both programmes were unveiled together as part of Dubai's broader strategy to attract and retain international tourists.

The full procedures for submitting applications and tracking their progress through the new online platform are yet to be published. Travellers planning to visit Dubai are advised to monitor the Visit Dubai portal for updates ahead of the November rollout.

UAE publishes official cost of 10-year passport

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Arab Emirates government has published the official fees and eligibility conditions for passport issuance and renewal, confirming that a 10-year passport costs 90 UAE Dirhams (roughly ₦40,500) in total fees.

Source: Legit.ng