Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde commissioned Joseph and Esther Homes, a senior residential facility in Akobo, Ibadan, on Tuesday

Sola Sobowale named the facility after her parents and drew on years of caregiving experience she gained working in London

Nollywood stars including Kunle Afolayan, Femi Adebayo and Ibrahim Chatta attended the landmark launch event

Veteran Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale has opened a residential care facility for older adults in Ibadan, with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde formally commissioning the home on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

The facility, named Joseph and Esther Homes, is located in the Akobo area of Ibadan and is designed to give senior citizens a safe, supportive environment where they can live independently while accessing professional care.

Nollywood actress Sola Sobowale unveils Joseph and Esther Homes, her residential care facility for older adults in Ibadan. Photo: solasobowale/seyimakinde

Source: Instagram

It operates under the tagline "Live Well, Age Well, Thrive Together" and positions itself as a community-centred alternative to traditional family caregiving.

The organisers describe the project as an effort to redefine what later living looks like in Nigeria, stressing that the home complements rather than replaces the family unit.

As its official website puts it:

"We do not replace family. We help families care better."

Governor Makinde attended the commissioning, toured both the indoor and outdoor sections of the premises, and cut the ribbon to officially open the home.

Video footage from the event shows Sola Sobowale welcoming him alongside veteran actor Adebayo Salami and other invited guests.

Several prominent Nollywood figures were also in attendance, including Kunle Afolayan, Femi Adebayo and Ibrahim Chatta.

The launch was streamed live on Sola Sobowale's Instagram page and YouTube channel.

Sola Sobowale hosts Kunle Afolayan, Femi Adebayo and other Nollywood stars at the opening of her elderly care home in Ibadan. Photo: solasobowale/seyimakinde

Source: Instagram

Sola Sobowale's personal motivation

The actress named the facility after her parents, Joseph and Esther Olagookun, giving the project a deeply personal significance.

Her path to this venture began after she left Nigeria in 2004 and took up caregiving work in London. During that period, she earned National Vocational Qualification certificates at levels two, three and four, eventually rising to the position of team leader.

That hands-on professional background appears to have shaped the philosophy behind Joseph and Esther Homes, which emphasises personalised care alongside community living.

The launch has drawn considerable attention online, with many welcoming it as a meaningful step forward for elderly welfare in Nigeria.

Reactions have been largely positive, with people noting how relevant such a facility is for ageing parents whose children are either living abroad or managing demanding work schedules.

Families who want to learn more about the home or explore residential options can register for a consultation through the facility's official website.

Watch the commissioning of Sola Sobowale's elderly care home in the Instagram video below:

Sola Sobowale features in Bollywood film

Legit.ng also previously reported that Sola Sobowale featured in another Bollywood film from the producer of Namaste Wahala.

The announcement was made by RMD, who shared pictures from the set of the flick, which premiered nationwide on May 3, 2024.

In the photos, Sobowale stood alongside other cast members, while RMD sat down with the Nigerian actress leaning against him.

Source: Legit.ng