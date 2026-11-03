Funke Akindele announced that her upcoming movie, The Four: No One Fights Alone, would become the first Nollywood film to premiere at the prestigious Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London

The much-anticipated movie is scheduled for its UK premiere on November 29 at the 791-seat venue, marking a major milestone for Nigerian cinema

Akindele expressed gratitude for the achievement and encouraged upcoming filmmakers not to abandon their dreams

Nigerian filmmaker Funke Akindele has added another milestone to her impressive career as her upcoming movie prepares to make history in the United Kingdom.

The actress announced that The Four: No One Fights Alone would become the first Nollywood film to premiere at the prestigious Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.

Akindele shared the news in an emotional message, describing the achievement as a product of hard work, dedication and God's grace.

Funke Akindele announces the UK premiere of her upcoming Nollywood movie, The Four: No One Fights Alone. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele/IG.

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele celebrates historic UK premiere

According to the filmmaker, the movie will have its UK premiere on November 29 at the 791-seat cinema venue.

Expressing her excitement, she wrote:

“I'm humbled and so grateful to God for this feat! On November 29th, #TheFourNoOneFightsAlone will have its UK premiere at ODEON Luxe Leicester Square in London. It's the first Nollywood film to premiere at this prestigious venue!”

The actress also thanked her cast, crew, fans and supporters for standing by her throughout her filmmaking journey.

Funke Akindele encourages upcoming filmmakers

Beyond celebrating the achievement, Akindele used the opportunity to encourage young creatives who hope to make a name for themselves in Nollywood.

She said one of the things that meant the most to her was knowing that upcoming filmmakers could look at her journey and believe they could achieve similar success.

The filmmaker urged them not to give up on their dreams, adding that she hoped the work being done today would create opportunities for others to tell their own stories.

Meanwhile, The Four: No One Fights Alone is scheduled to premiere in Nigerian cinemas nationwide on December 11.

Read the X post of Funke Akindele on the UK premiere of her movie below:

Reactions trail Funke Akindele's UK premiere announcement

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@princess_bowale stated:

"Congratulations mama,you will leave long in good health to enjoy all the fruits of your labor IJN But one thing dey pain me in all of this,so London people go first us witness this beauty movie The FOUR."

@Lolitarules22 shared:

"Lafunky!!!!! So well deserved. Keep being you, doing you. Youve imspored and continue to inspore and motivate, even those not in your industry. Yours is trully an example that harwork, humility, consistency pays and will reward. The foundation is solid and now we see the Tower!!"

Funke Akindele receives congratulatory messages following the announcement of The Four's UK premiere. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele/IG.

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele reacts to Jenifa's Diary post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a throwback clip from Jenifa's Diary stirred fresh waves of nostalgia online, after Funke Akindele weighed in on a fan-shared video from the beloved comedy series.

On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, Akindele quoted a fan's post featuring her iconic character Jenifa in a scene alongside Mr Willy Willy, a role brought to life by the late Alexx Ekubo.

In the clip, Jenifa was seen trying to get Mr. Willy Willy to entertain a romantic connection, which the fan found amusing enough to caption: "Ashewo Dey this jenifa eyes sha."

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng