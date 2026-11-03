Cooking gas prices at major Lagos depots rose sharply between October 30 and November 2, 2026, with some suppliers

Navgas listed the highest price among monitored suppliers at N1,450 per kg, while Dangote recorded the lowest at N1,050 per kg

Clean cooking advocates warned that rising fuel costs are pushing Nigerian households back to firewood and charcoal

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Cooking gas marketers have announced new retail prices after depot rates at major Lagos suppliers climbed by as much as 16% in just three days, adding fresh strain to household budgets across Nigeria.

A price review covering five Lagos depots shows that all monitored suppliers adjusted their rates upwards between October 30 and November 2, 2026, with increases ranging from N140 to N200 per kilogram.

The price of cooking gas has surged by up to 16% in three days Photo: ads

Source: Getty Images

Latest cooking gas depot prices in Lagos

Petroluemprice.ng reports that Navgas recorded the steepest rise, moving from N1,250 to N1,450 per kg, a 16% increase. Both 11Plc and Nipco raised their prices from N1,225 to N1,390 per kg, reflecting a 13.47% jump.

Techno Oil and Rain Oil each moved from N1,200 to N1,370 per kg, a 14.17% increase.

The current depot prices are as follows:

Depot Price per kg Dangote N1,050 Navgas N1,450 Nipco N1,390 Rain Oil N1,370 Techno Oil N1,370

Dangote remains the most affordable option among the five at N1,050 per kg, sitting N400 below the Navgas rate.

Rising prices push families back to firewood

The surge in depot costs has reignited concern among clean cooking advocates, who say expensive liquefied petroleum gas is reversing gains made in getting Nigerian households to adopt cleaner fuels.

Speaking at the Nigeria Clean Cooking Forum in Abuja, the Chairman of the Nigerian Alliance for Clean Cooking (NACC) Board of Trustees, Ewah Eleri, said weak purchasing power and rising fuel costs were pulling families away from gas and back towards open fires, Guardian reports.

Eleri said:

"More Nigerian families are climbing down the energy ladder, abandoning their gas cylinders in favour of fuelwood in open fire,"

He cautioned that this reversal could damage household health outcomes, accelerate deforestation and weaken Nigeria's ability to meet its climate commitments.

Cooking gas prices are rising as marketers announce new rates Photo: NAD

Source: Facebook

The forum, organised by NACC in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment and development partners, was themed "Clean Cooking Energy for All in Nigeria: Unlocking and Diversifying Finance for Nigeria's Clean Cooking Transition."

Environment Minister Balarabe Lawal used the occasion to call for significantly more capital investment in the clean cooking sector to speed up the shift away from traditional fuels.

10 states with the highest and lowest cooking gas prices

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its April 2026 Cooking Gas Price Watch, highlighting an increase in the cost of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) nationwide.

According to the report, the average cost of refilling a 5kg cooking gas cylinder rose to N8,706.93 in April from N7,655.73 in March 2026, representing a 13.73% monthly increase.

Compared with April 2025, when the average price stood at N7,855.60, the cost increased by 10.42% year-on-year.

Source: Legit.ng