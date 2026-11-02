A young Nigerian entrepreneur gifted Funke Akindele handmade earrings at the FinTribe Finance Fair in Lagos on November 1, 2026

Akindele immediately removed her own earrings on stage and put on the handmade pair, leaving the entrepreneur overwhelmed with emotion

Video of the touching exchange went viral on X, drawing wide praise for the actress's public support of a small business owner

A heartwarming exchange between Nollywood actress Funke Akindele and a young Nigerian entrepreneur became the most talked-about moment from a Lagos business event last weekend.

At the fourth edition of the FinTribe Finance Fair, held at the Landmark Event Centre on Victoria Island on October 31, a budding entrepreneur approached Funke Akindele, who was seated on stage, and presented her with a pair of earrings crafted from local materials.

What happened next caught everyone in the room off guard.

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele supports a young entrepreneur by wearing her locally made earrings during a Lagos event, fans react. Photo: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Rather than simply accept the gift with a smile and set it aside, Funke Akindele unclipped her own earrings on the spot and swapped them for the handmade pair, wearing them right there in front of the audience.

The entrepreneur, visibly unprepared for the gesture, broke down in tears.

The actress pulled her into an embrace and then used her platform to amplify the young woman's business, urging the event's attendees to patronise her brand.

Funke Akindele champions small business at Finance Fair

The FinTribe Finance Fair, themed "I Can!", gathered women entrepreneurs, professionals, and business leaders to explore conversations around financial empowerment, wealth creation, and enterprise development.

Funke Akindele's spontaneous act of solidarity fit squarely within the spirit of the occasion.

Footage of the moment circulated widely on X from November 1, 2026, drawing thousands of reactions from users who praised the actress for doing something that went far beyond a polite acknowledgement.

Watch the emotional moment between Funke Akindele and the entrepreneur in the X video below:

Fans react to Funke Akindele and the young entrepreneur's viral moment

Many social media users pointed out that what Akindele did in seconds amounted to a brand endorsement that most small businesses could only dream of securing.

@VisioEaseDigita wrote:

"Wow, even if she wore it just for that moment, she just gave the young girl a massive publicity"

@Daymoh_herbdul commented:

"It was such a beautiful ❤️ moment to behold. God bless Actress, Funke Akindele really good for adding more spice to the young entrepreneur's product."

@PaulFirstOfHis added:

"She just got her brand endorsed for free. Something big brands would have to hire lawyers, sign countless documents and pay millions of naira for. This is a huge win for the young entrepreneur. I wish her more success going forward."

@iam_Puffbaby said:

"Awwww this can change the girl's life for good if she used this to advertise her brand."

@julietkekporo shared:

"Witnessing this moment directly from the stage yesterday was such a joy! ❤"

Young Nigerian entrepreneur becomes emotional as Funke Akindele wears her handmade jewellery and promotes her business on stage. Photo: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele reacts to Jenifa's Diary post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a throwback clip from Jenifa's Diary stirred fresh waves of nostalgia online, after Funke Akindele weighed in on a fan-shared video from the beloved comedy series.

On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, Akindele quoted a fan's post featuring her iconic character Jenifa in a scene alongside Mr Willy Willy, a role brought to life by the late Alexx Ekubo.

In the clip, Jenifa was seen trying to get Mr Willy Willy to entertain a romantic connection, which the fan found amusing enough to caption: "Ashewo Dey this jenifa eyes sha."

Source: Legit.ng