Raymond Omosa, known as Kenyan Prince, publicly challenged Interpol and US authorities in a video posted on Instagram on October 31, 2026

His remarks came as US investigators tied an alleged $32 million FAFSA fraud scheme to Kenyan nationals under an operation called Operation Ghostbusters

Interpol has separately been linked to the arrests of at least 24 Kenyans over a KSh 1.1 billion card fraud scheme, though no official link to Omosa has been made

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Dubai, UAE - Raymond Omosa, the Kenyan forex trader widely known as Kenyan Prince, has publicly challenged international law enforcement to come after him while he continues to live in Dubai, dismissing both Interpol and US authorities as incapable of touching him.

Omosa pushed back against suggestions that he had gone silent because of a growing international crackdown on card fraud allegedly connected to Kenyan nationals.

Interpol-linked arrests involve at least 24 Kenyans in a separate KSh 1.1 billion card fraud case. Photo credit: @kenyan_prince_/Donald Trump

Source: UGC

He stated this in a video posted to his Instagram on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Kenyan prince takes on Interpol

Rather than keep a low profile, Omosa went on the offensive. "Interpol are cowards. I dare Interpol: if they have muscles and they are not cowards, they should come for me here. I am chilling in Dubai," he said in the clip.

He followed this with a written post, stating:

"I've already moved past dealing with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). Now I'm with Interpol, and they still haven't caught me! Bring in the CIA now."

The timing of his remarks is notable. US authorities have launched a major operation known as Operation Ghostbusters, targeting an alleged multi-million-dollar FAFSA fraud scheme with reported ties to Kenyan nationals.

Investigators have identified losses exceeding $32 million and reportedly seized more than $750,000, roughly KSh 97 million, in cryptocurrency connected to the network.

Interpol has also been separately linked to the arrests of at least 24 Kenyans in connection with a KSh 1.1 billion card fraud scheme. However, no official statement has connected Omosa to either set of arrests.

Who Is Kenyan Prince?

Omosa has built a highly visible public persona around forex trading and a lavish lifestyle. During a July 2026 appearance on the Over 1M Podcast hosted by Tony Mwirigi, he put his net worth at KSh 560 million, attributing it to businesses, property holdings, and a vehicle fleet that includes a Mercedes-Benz GLE he referred to as his chase car.

He has consistently leaned into a flamboyant self-image. "Did you know that I'm the real definition of young, rich, and famous in Kenya? East and Central Africa," he said in a recent video.

His latest challenge to authorities drew wide attention from Kenyans online, with many noting that US law enforcement has a long track record of pursuing suspects well beyond American borders, while others viewed the posts as a play for publicity rather than a genuine confrontation with investigators.

INTERPOL identifies Nigerian cult among global crime groups

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that an eight-month Interpol operation targeting West African organised crime networks resulted in 58 arrests across 22 countries on six continents.

Operation Jackal IV ran from November 2025 to June 2026 and focused on groups like Black Axe, which has roots in Nigeria.

INTERPOL flagged a disturbing new trend during the operation, with West African crime groups targeting children as young as 14.

Source: Legit.ng