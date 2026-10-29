Funke Akindele reacted to a throwback fan video from Jenifa's Diary featuring the late Alexx Ekubo, who died in May 2026

The fan's humorous caption on the clip caught Akindele's attention, prompting her to respond with a tribute to her late co-star

The reaction came amid a separate online moment involving actress Bolaji Ogunmola and her past appearance on the same show

A throwback clip from Jenifa's Diary has stirred fresh waves of nostalgia online, after Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele weighed in on a fan-shared video from the beloved comedy series.

On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, Akindele quoted a fan's post featuring her iconic character Jenifa in a scene alongside Mr. Willy Willy, a role brought to life by the late Alexx Ekubo. In the clip, Jenifa can be seen trying to get Mr. Willy Willy to entertain a romantic connection, which the fan found amusing enough to caption: "Ashewo Dey this jenifa eyes sha."

Funke Akindele pays tribute to late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo. Credit: funkejenifaakindele/alexxekubo/bolajiogunmola

Source: Instagram

Akindele's response was brief but heartfelt. She dropped a string of laughing emojis before adding a quiet tribute to her late co-star: "May Alex's soul keep resting in peace."

Her reaction comes after actress Bolaji Ogunmola became the subject of unexpected online attention after she untagged herself from a social media post that had spotlighted her past appearance on Jenifa's Diary.

The situation began when a fan quoted a clip from the show and tagged Ogunmola's account, expressing genuine surprise at discovering she had once featured in the series. Her decision to remove the tag quickly caught people's attention and sparked its own round of commentary online.

Together, the two moments reflect how enduring Jenifa's Diary remains in the public consciousness, years after many of its scenes were first aired.

Funke Akindele laughed at a nostalgic Jenifa’s Diary clip with Alexx Ekubo. Credit: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele's reaction to an old Jenifa's Diary clip featuring Alexx Ekubo is below:

Funke Akindele speaks on life behind the camera

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele gave a rare glimpse into the emotional struggles she experienced away from the spotlight.

Known for her trademark warmth and the joy her films bring to millions, Akindele carries the unofficial title of "Minister of Happiness."

But in an interview, she made clear that the title does not tell the whole story.

"I cry. I lock myself in the room, cry, break down, hit the bed. But I just pick up myself and come back to life," she said.

Source: Legit.ng