Former Kogi West Senator Dino Melaye issued a public challenge to President Tinubu following his Umrah trip to Saudi Arabia

Melaye posted the challenge on his X account on Monday, November 2, saying no one could mock God

Tinubu's visit included a rare privilege granted by Saudi Arabia's King Salman to pray inside the Holy Kaaba

Former Kogi West Senator Dino Melaye has thrown down a public gauntlet to President Bola Tinubu, challenging him to a Quranic citation contest upon his return from Saudi Arabia.

Melaye made the challenge via his X account on Monday, shortly after news broke of Tinubu's Umrah pilgrimage. "Now that Alhaji Bola Tinubu is in Umrah. Immediately he comes back, I challenge him to a Quranic citation competition with me. No one can mock God, SDM," he wrote.

Dino Melaye challenges President Bola Tinubu to a Quran recitation challenges Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @_dinomelaye

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's visit to Saudi Arabia

The President travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, the lesser Hajj, alongside members of his delegation. During the visit, Tinubu and his group were granted an uncommon privilege by Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to pray inside the Holy Kaaba itself.

In a statement released on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said he used the occasion to pray for the wisdom and resilience needed to keep serving Nigerians, reaffirming his commitment to national development and prosperity.

Tinubu's Quranic reflection

The President also offered a religious reflection during the visit, drawing on Surah Aal-Imran, Verse 26 of the Holy Quran. He said all power and authority belonged to Almighty Allah, who could grant leadership to anyone and take it away at will, and expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia's leadership for the rare access his delegation received.

Melaye's challenge appeared to be a direct response to the public display of religious devotion, with the former senator presenting himself as a rival authority on Islamic scripture. He gave no further details on the format or timing of the proposed contest beyond saying he was ready to face the President as soon as Tinubu returned to Nigeria.

Read Melaye's full statement on X here:

Tinubu's camp replies to Atiku on Ebola fund

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC Presidential Campaign Council accused Atiku Abubakar of disrespecting the presidency by linking President Tinubu's name to Ebola in a public statement.

Spokesperson Dele Alake said the N10 billion approved in June for the Ebola emergency has not been spent, pushing back on Atiku's accountability questions.

The council urged the opposition to stop politicising the Ebola outbreak and instead support health authorities managing the crisis.

Source: Legit.ng