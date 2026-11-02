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Lagos Court Issues Arrest Order Against NURTW Chairman Mustapha Sego, Gives Reason
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Lagos Court Issues Arrest Order Against NURTW Chairman Mustapha Sego, Gives Reason

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
2 min read
  • The National Industrial Court has ordered the arrest and detention of Lagos NURTW Chairman Mustapha Sego
  • Justice Isaac Essien issued the order after the two officials failed to appear in court to explain why they should not be committed to prison
  • The case is linked to the alleged continued collection of daily, weekly and security tickets from commercial tricycle operators

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A major development has emerged in the dispute involving commercial tricycle operators and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos.

The National Industrial Court, Lagos Division, has ordered the arrest and detention of the state NURTW chairman, Mustapha Adekunle, popularly known as Sego, and the union's Secretary, Usman Teslim, reports The Source.

Mustapha Sego, Lagos NURTW, Lagos court
Lagos Industrial Court orders the arrest of Lagos NURTW boss Mustapha Sego. Photos: @mustaphasego/IG.
Source: Instagram

Justice Isaac Essien gave the directive on Monday, November 2, 2026, after the two officials failed to appear before the court to show cause why they should not be committed to prison for contempt.

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Why the court ordered Sego's arrest

The judge described the alleged conduct of the union boss and official as brazen disobedience to court orders, warning that the authority of the judiciary must not be undermined.

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The court also expressed concern over an affidavit filed by its bailiff, Ayo Moses, who alleged that he was prevented from serving court processes on October 5 by the Chief Security Officer of the sixth judgment debtor, reports Daily Post.

Justice Essien described the alleged obstruction of the bailiff as a dangerous development with serious consequences.

Consequently, the court directed the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, the state commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and other law enforcement agencies to arrest the officials and hand them over to the officer in charge of Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Mustapha Sego, NURTW, Lagos court
Lagos court says Mustapha Sego's action was brazen disobedience to court orders. Photo: @mustaphasego/IG.
Source: Instagram

MC Oluomo returns as NURTW chairman

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers re-elected Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, for a second term in office as Lagos State chairman.

Read also

Lami Dawa: List of 5 charges against Christian woman sentenced to 14 years in prison in Borno

The acting NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo Akinsanya, and 30 other executive members were elected unopposed during the election.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

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