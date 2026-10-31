Funke Akindele has disclosed that Everybody Loves Jenifa is the most expensive movie she has produced.

The filmmaker explained that she flew the entire cast and crew to Ghana to shoot some scenes at the luxurious Safari Valley Resort

Akindele also discussed her production style, saying she prefers building her own sets rather than filming in other people's houses

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has opened up about the huge production costs behind her blockbuster movie, Everybody Loves Jenifa.

The actress disclosed that the film is the most expensive project she has worked on, citing the cost of travelling to Ghana with the entire cast and crew and constructing sets for the production.

Akindele made this known during an interview with CNN journalist Larry Madowo, where she discussed her filmmaking journey and the commercial success of her movies.

Funke Akindele says she spent more on making Everybody Loves Jenifa. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele/IG.

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele speaks on expensive movie production

During the interview, Larry Madowo asked the filmmaker to identify her most expensive movie so far.

Without hesitation, Akindele named Everybody Loves Jenifa.

She explained that the production involved flying the entire cast and crew to Ghana, where they filmed some scenes at Safari Valley Resort.

“That's a very expensive film because we went to Ghana. We're in Ghana, we filmed in Ghana, and we flew down to Ghana with all the cast and crew members,” she said.

According to the filmmaker, shooting at Safari Valley Resort also contributed to the production costs because of the expensive nature of the location.

But the expenses did not end with the international trip.

Funke Akindele explains why she builds her own sets

Akindele further explained that after returning to Nigeria, she invested in constructing sets for the movie.

She said she does not usually depend on other people's houses for filming, preferring to rent or acquire locations and build her sets from scratch.

“I don't go to people's houses to film. I create the set myself,” she explained.

Despite the huge production expenses, Akindele said the movie performed well in cinemas and on streaming platforms.

Asked whether she recovered the money spent on the project, she described its performance as successful.

“It was successful in cinemas and on streaming platform. It was a good one for us,” she added

Watch the X video of Funke Akindele's interview here:

Funke Akindele says that despite the huge cost, the movie was successful commercially. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele/IG.

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele reacts to Jenifa's Diary post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a throwback clip from Jenifa's Diary stirred fresh waves of nostalgia online, after Funke Akindele weighed in on a fan-shared video from the beloved comedy series.

On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, Akindele quoted a fan's post featuring her iconic character Jenifa in a scene alongside Mr. Willy Willy, a role brought to life by the late Alexx Ekubo.

In the clip, Jenifa was seen trying to get Mr. Willy Willy to entertain a romantic connection, which the fan found amusing enough to caption: "Ashewo Dey this jenifa eyes sha."

Source: Legit.ng