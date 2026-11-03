Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo has announced her appointment as Senior Special Assistant to Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah

The actress disclosed that the appointment was given in September, describing it as an opportunity to contribute to the growth of her home state

Okonkwo said she hopes to use her new position to support emerging talents, empower filmmakers and promote Enugu as a destination for film

Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo has added another milestone to her personal and professional life after securing an appointment with the Enugu State Government.

The movie star, who recently celebrated her engagement, announced that Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah had appointed her Senior Special Assistant on Film and Creative Industry Development.

Rachael Okonkwo announces her appointment as SSA to Governor Peter Mbah. Photos: @rachaelokonkwo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Okonkwo shared the news in a social media post, expressing gratitude to the governor for entrusting her with the responsibility.

She disclosed that the appointment was made in September but chose to officially announce it later.

Rachael Okonkwo speaks on new government appointment

In her statement, the actress described the appointment as a responsibility she received with humility and gratitude.

She noted that her years of experience in Nollywood had given her an understanding of the creative industry's potential to generate employment, preserve culture and promote Nigeria internationally.

Okonkwo said she was particularly excited about the opportunity to serve Enugu State in a different capacity.

She also expressed her intention to contribute to the development of the state's creative ecosystem.

The actress explained that she hoped to use the opportunity to amplify emerging talents, support filmmakers and create more opportunities for creatives.

She also wants to help position Enugu as a thriving destination for film, arts, culture and entertainment.

Thanking Governor Mbah for his confidence in her, Okonkwo described the appointment as more than just a title.

“This is beyond a title; it is a call to impact,” she stated.

Read the Instagram post of Rachael Okonkwo here:

Reactions trail Rachael Okonkwo's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@calistaokoronkwo stated:

"I won’t be tired of saying congratulations to you , RERE! It’s indeed your season of all round congratulations, bask in it ! More wins , my RERE"

@princessanyaso noted:

"I can Never Stop Congratulating You ooo, Shatter the ceilings Darl.The Grace is Massive"

@nickson_production shared:

"Congratulations Nwa Nkoli a square peg in a square hole well deserved"

Rachael Okonkwo describes the appointment as a responsibility. Photo: @rachaelokonkwo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Rachael Okonkwo speaks on her type of man

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo sparked reactions online after speaking out following a teasing remark from her colleague, Zubby Michael, about her being successful but single.

The actress, popularly known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, reportedly responded with a bold perspective on relationships, drawing attention to her views on love, marriage, and personal achievements

Source: Legit.ng