A video of rapper Olamide relaxing with Seyi Tinubu and socialite Jowizaza in a Rolls-Royce surfaced online

Jowizaza posted the clip on Friday, October 30, showing the trio in good spirits inside the luxury vehicle

The footage sparked heated debate online, with many pointing out a double standard in how fans react to artistes' political associations

A video showing Nigerian rapper Olamide, popularly known as Baddo, sharing a Rolls Royce with Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, and businessman-socialite Jowizaza (Joseph Eze Okafor Jr.) has set social media ablaze.

Jowizaza shared the clip on Friday, October 30. In it, the three men appear relaxed and at ease, smiling and making casual gestures in the dimly lit interior of the luxury vehicle.

Olamide and Jowizaza were spotted in a luxury vehicle with Seyi Tinubu. Credit: olamide/seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

Olamide and Seyi Tinubu's appearance goes viral

The footage spread rapidly across platforms, with fans and critics drawing attention to what many described as a notable political connection. The sighting comes not long after Olamide sampled President Tinubu's voice on his track "Burukutu," a song that forms part of the build-up to his forthcoming album, Time And Space.

Legit.ng also reported that Tinubu's aide, Dada Olusegun, weighed in on Olamide's track, Burukutu, after the song sparked widespread conversation for featuring one of the president's most recognisable audio moments.

What netizens said about Olamide's video with Seyi Tinubu

The online conversation quickly took a sharper edge, with several users arguing that Olamide was being treated more leniently than other artists who have faced intense scrutiny over perceived ties to the ruling APC. Read the comments from Twitter below:

Olamide’s meeting with Seyi Tinubu fuels debate over unequal reactions to artistes’ ties. Credit: olamide

Source: Instagram

@eurocurrency001 wrote:

"I'm still waiting for you guys to drag Olamide the same way you dragged Davido over APC. Olamide na city boy 🙃"

@bigManSon22 commented:

"Eyin voice of the street" 🤡🤡🤡 But if na Burna boy now una for dah convulse everywhere"

@ssparkkle22 said:

"if na Burna Boy or Davido una go don set ring light"

@orphan_inn47280 wrote:

"If na Davido VDM go don drop video even those FC go don day crying, people have the right to choose anybody way them like for election"

@I_am_Dan44 added:

"Dem no go come for Badoo but make e be Davido dem go mount am"

Watch the video of Olamide with Jowizaza and Seyi Tinubu below:

Olamide signs new artiste

Legit.ng recalls reporting when YBNL announced that their boss, Olamide, had signed a new artist for the record label.

Senth reacted to the announcement and described the legendary rapper as God-sent. He noted that Olamide was sent into his life to save him from damnation.

Source: Legit.ng