Redeemer's University announced a flexible fee payment structure that lets students pay in four separate instalments across two semesters

The university said it has not raised its fees despite rising operational costs across Nigeria, positioning itself as a cost-effective option

The instalment plan requires an initial 30% payment at resumption, with the remaining balance spread across the academic year

Redeemer's University has introduced a four-instalment payment option for school fees, allowing students to spread the cost of their education across both semesters of the academic year.

The university said the plan is designed to make tuition more accessible, noting that it has maintained its fee levels despite a broader increase in operational costs across Nigeria.

Redeemer's University released its 4-instalment fee payment plan for students. Photo credit: Redeemer'sUni

Source: UGC

How the instalment plan works

Under the arrangement, students make an initial payment of 30% of their total fees when they resume for the first semester. A second payment of 30% is due before first-semester examinations begin. At the start of the second semester, students pay a further 10%, and the final 30% is required before second-semester examinations.

The university described the structure as one of the most flexible among private universities in Nigeria, saying it was introduced to ensure that financial constraints do not prevent qualified students from accessing quality education.

Redeemer's university on fees and affordability

Redeemer's University said it considers itself one of the few private universities in the country that has not arbitrarily raised fees in response to economic pressures. The institution described its pricing as deliberately structured to remain within reach for a wide range of Nigerian families.

The university added that the instalment option removes the burden of a single large upfront payment, giving families more time to plan and organise their finances around the academic calendar.

Redeemer's University is a private Christian institution located in Ede, Osun State, and is affiliated with the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Redeemer's university graduate breaks record

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alabi Oluwadamilola Victoria has made history at Redeemer's University (RUN) in Ede, Osun State, graduating with a perfect 5.00 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in Accounting and being named the overall best graduating student of the 2026 Christ Ambassadors Set.

Source: Legit.ng