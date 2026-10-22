President Tinubu's special assistant on social media, Dada Olusegun, responded to Olamide's new song Burukutu

Political commentator JJ Omojuwa had praised the track on X, calling it culturally rich with unmissable innuendos

Olamide's Burukutu samples Tinubu's familiar 'enjoy your weekend' remark as part of his forthcoming album Time And Space

Tinubu's social media aide, Dada Olusegun, has weighed in on Olamide's latest track, Burukutu, after the song sparked widespread conversation for featuring one of the president's most recognisable audio moments.

The buzz around the song reached Olusegun's timeline through a post by political commentator JJ Omojuwa, who took to X to celebrate the release on Thursday, October 22. Omojuwa described the collaboration as Olamide teaming up with Jagaban, adding that the track offered "a rare combination of fun and unmissable innuendos" that he found "culturally rich and layered."

Tinubu’s aide shows support for Olamide's new song Burukutu. Credit: olamide/abat

Source: Instagram

That endorsement was enough to draw a response from the presidential aide, who amplified Omojuwa's post and accompanied his retweet with the hashtag #TheDealIsDone alongside fire emojis, a nod that appeared to signal official delight at the cultural moment.

Tinubu's "Enjoy your weekend" line sampled on track

At the centre of the excitement is Tinubu's now-familiar "enjoy your weekend" remark, which Olamide wove into *Burukutu* as a sample. The inclusion of the president's voice gave the track an unexpected and distinctly political flavour, turning what might have been a straightforward street rap record into something far more layered.

Burukutu is part of the rapper's forthcoming album, Time And Space, suggesting the record is only a preview of what is to come from the Baddo camp.

Olamide gave his new track an unexpected political edge. Credit: olamide

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Olamide sparked reactions online after hinting at a new career path.

Tinubu's aide's reaction to Olamide's new song is below:

Olamide signs new artiste

Legit.ng recalls reporting when YBNL announced that their boss, Olamide, had signed a new artist for the record label.

Senth reacted to the announcement and described the legendary rapper as God-sent. He noted that Olamide was sent into his life to save him from damnation.

Source: Legit.ng