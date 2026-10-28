A video of Odunlade Adekola going on one knee to greet Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde at an event surfaced online

The clip from Wednesday, October 28 quickly went viral, drawing attention from across social media

The moment sparked divided reactions, with some fans defending the actor while others criticised his behaviour

A video of Nollywood star Odunlade Adekola bowing on one knee before Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde has set social media abuzz, triggering a wave of debate about respect, celebrity culture, and power.

The footage, which emerged from an event held in Ibadan, Oyo state on Wednesday, October 28, captured the popular Yoruba actor and filmmaker walking up to the already-seated governor. As he drew close, Odunlade dropped to one knee while exchanging pleasantries, before rising to continue the conversation.

Odunlade and Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde meet at an event in Ibadan. Credit: odunomoadekola/seyimakinde

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Odunlade's video with Seyi Makinde

The brief moment was enough to ignite strong reactions. Some viewers defended the actor, suggesting the gesture was a natural response to greeting a seated elder in a crowded room. Others, however, were far less forgiving, calling it an unnecessary display of deference to a public official.

Fans defend Odunlade Adekola over how he greeted Oyo governor Seyi Makinde at an event. Credit: odunomoadekola

Source: Instagram

Here are some of the comments from Instagram:

@flenjo_holowhey wrote:

"Why this one just Dey keel down like say e neva c governor bfor😂"

@incredible1908 stated:

"Sycophancy 😢"

@l_penpero6 reacted:

"Kneeling to a governor. Who is not that old . You see your yeyebrities self get crush."

@0a1y4o7 replied:

"He is tall and the governor is already seated. Apply your sense na😂"

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Odunlade Adekola made headlines for all the right reasons after footage emerged of him treating his female co-stars to a generous shopping outing in Qatar.

The video of Odunlade Adekola greeting Seyi Makinde at an event is below:

Odunlade Adekola supports Bambam in the UK

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that reality star Bamike Olawunmi, popular as Bambam, shared videos from her time in the UK.

She shared a lovely video showing Odunlade Adekola dedicating his time to film her on the streets of the United Kingdom.

The stars were part of the cast for the No Wahala Therapy stage play held at Gateway House in Woolwich, along with Timini Egbuson, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, Lady Motara and others.

Source: Legit.ng