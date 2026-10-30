Nana Akua Addo shared a cryptic Instagram caption after walking the runway at Lagos Fashion Week 2026, her first public appearance since viral videos of her facial injuries circulated

The Ghanaian actress closed the show in a wedding gown, which she described as a symbol tied to a chapter ending in her personal life

Addo's announcement came weeks after Ghana Police disclosed that her husband Harold Norman's hospitalisation had delayed his arraignment over alleged domestic abuse

Ghanaian actress and fashion personality Nana Akua Addo has confirmed she has separated from her husband Harold Norman, marking the end of their marriage in a deeply personal public statement.

The announcement came through an Instagram post on Friday, October 30, where the actress shared footage from Lagos Fashion Week 2026.

Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo confirms split from husband following alleged domestic abuse incident. Photo: nanaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

The post was her first public appearance since videos showing her with facial injuries went viral online.

She appeared visibly emotional as she walked the runway for designer Sevon Dejana, closing the show in a wedding gown.

In her caption, Nana Akua Addo made it clear that the bridal look carried meaning far beyond the runway.

She described the moment as both a personal declaration and a professional milestone, writing:

"Last night, I walked into my moment and gave the runway a finale to remember. I closed the show in a wedding gown, just as I closed a chapter in my own story. 🤍 Perhaps there is something beautiful about endings, new beginnings and the courage to embrace both. Closing @sevondejana at Lagos Fashion Week 2026 was more than a walk for me. That statement truly had to be made. Some chapters end, but the woman always remains the story. ✨"

The weeks leading up to Nana Akua Addo's announcement

The separation comes in the wake of a turbulent period for the German-born actress.

Weeks before her LFW appearance, reports alleged that Norman had physically assaulted her, with videos circulating online that appeared to show injuries to her face.

Nana Akua Addo later acknowledged the incident, confirming that it was under police investigation.

The Ghana Police Service subsequently stated that Norman's own hospitalisation had held up his formal arraignment in connection with the alleged assault.

See Nana Akua Addo's separation announcement in the Instagram post below:

Fans and celebrities rally behind Nana Akua Addo

The post drew an outpouring of support from fans and followers who praised her resilience. Here are some reactions below:

@chiomagoodhair commented:

"My baby 🥹 you did incredible 🤍🤍🤍"

@officialabenadapaah wrote:

"That's our queen ❤️ Thank you for getting up quickly. Thank you 🙏🏽 I love you"

@misspragmatic shared:

"🥹🥹❤️❤️ your caption and the end of this video 🥹🥹🥹"

@durin_sfolk reacted:

"That's my girl!!!!! The Queen is back!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@fedswardrobe said:

"I love you so much sis😢You gat this @nanaakuaaddo"

@pretti_johan added:

"Oh my naana ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ don't cry, you are a force 🙌🔥🙌❤️❤️"

Ghanaian actress and fashion personality Nana Akua Addo announces end of marriage to Harold Norman. Photo: nanaakuaaddo

Source: Instagram

Harold Norman slaps daughter in viral video, sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video showing Harold Norman, husband of Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo, slapping their daughter surfaced online following his arrest by Ghanaian authorities.

The footage, circulated on X on October 6, 2026, showed Norman physically handling the young girl before slapping her.

Nana Akua Addo’s voice could be heard in the background, accusing him of treating their daughter the same way he had previously treated her.

Source: Legit.ng