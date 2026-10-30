UAE Labour Law Article 14 sets out clear protections for workers against forced labour and workplace violence

The law forbids employers from using threats or penalties to compel workers to perform tasks against their will

Sexual harassment, bullying, and physical or psychological violence in the workplace are explicitly banned under the law

The United Arab Emirates Labour Law, under Article 14, lays out firm protections for workers by prohibiting forced labour, workplace harassment, and all forms of violence by employers or colleagues.

The law covers two broad areas: the prohibition of forced or compulsory labour, and the ban on harassment and violence in the workplace.

UAE Labour Law protects employee rights by prohibiting forced labour, workplace harassment. Photo credit: AFP/Getty

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UAE ban on forced labour

Under the first provision, an employer is not permitted to use any method that would compel a worker to carry out tasks or provide a service without that worker's consent. This includes threats of punishment designed to pressure a worker into performing duties they have not agreed to.

The law makes clear that the prohibition applies to any means an employer might use to override a worker's free will, whether through direct threats, penalties, or other forms of coercion.

Workplace harassment and violence

The second provision addresses conduct within the workplace more broadly. Sexual harassment and bullying are explicitly forbidden, as is any form of verbal, physical, or psychological violence directed at a worker.

Importantly, the ban does not only apply to employers. It also covers behaviour by superiors, colleagues, and co-workers, meaning the law holds multiple parties accountable for maintaining a safe and respectful working environment.

The inclusion of psychological violence alongside physical harm reflects a broad interpretation of worker protection, recognising that abuse in the workplace can take many forms beyond the physical.

Together, these two provisions under Article 14 form a core part of the UAE's framework for protecting the rights and dignity of workers employed within the country.

Rights that family can claim from employer in UAE

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UAE's Labour Law gives workers' families the legal right to claim outstanding wages, financial entitlements, and end-of-service gratuity from an employer following a worker's death, with a firm deadline set for payment.

Source: Legit.ng