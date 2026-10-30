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UAE Publishes What Workers Must Know About Forced Labour and Harassment Rules
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UAE Publishes What Workers Must Know About Forced Labour and Harassment Rules

by  Basit Jamiu
2 min read
  • UAE Labour Law Article 14 sets out clear protections for workers against forced labour and workplace violence
  • The law forbids employers from using threats or penalties to compel workers to perform tasks against their will
  • Sexual harassment, bullying, and physical or psychological violence in the workplace are explicitly banned under the law

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The United Arab Emirates Labour Law, under Article 14, lays out firm protections for workers by prohibiting forced labour, workplace harassment, and all forms of violence by employers or colleagues.

The law covers two broad areas: the prohibition of forced or compulsory labour, and the ban on harassment and violence in the workplace.

Article 14 of the UAE Labour Law strengthens worker protection by banning coercion, sexual harassment, and psychological abuse at work.
UAE Labour Law protects employee rights by prohibiting forced labour, workplace harassment. Photo credit: AFP/Getty
Source: Getty Images

UAE ban on forced labour

Under the first provision, an employer is not permitted to use any method that would compel a worker to carry out tasks or provide a service without that worker's consent. This includes threats of punishment designed to pressure a worker into performing duties they have not agreed to.

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The law makes clear that the prohibition applies to any means an employer might use to override a worker's free will, whether through direct threats, penalties, or other forms of coercion.

Workplace harassment and violence

The second provision addresses conduct within the workplace more broadly. Sexual harassment and bullying are explicitly forbidden, as is any form of verbal, physical, or psychological violence directed at a worker.

Importantly, the ban does not only apply to employers. It also covers behaviour by superiors, colleagues, and co-workers, meaning the law holds multiple parties accountable for maintaining a safe and respectful working environment.

The inclusion of psychological violence alongside physical harm reflects a broad interpretation of worker protection, recognising that abuse in the workplace can take many forms beyond the physical.

Together, these two provisions under Article 14 form a core part of the UAE's framework for protecting the rights and dignity of workers employed within the country.

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Bahrain publishes what employers must do when worker gets injured at work

Rights that family can claim from employer in UAE

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UAE's Labour Law gives workers' families the legal right to claim outstanding wages, financial entitlements, and end-of-service gratuity from an employer following a worker's death, with a firm deadline set for payment.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

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