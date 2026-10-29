An FCT High Court ruled that Rochas Okorocha won the APC primary for Imo West Senatorial District, handing him a victory over Governor Hope Uzodimma

Okorocha spoke on Channels Television hours after the judgment, making bold claims about what his candidacy means for the 2027 presidential election

The former governor also made a serious allegation against Uzodimma over documents submitted to INEC

A Federal Capital Territory High Court ruled on Thursday that former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the Imo West Senatorial District, deepening a bitter dispute between him and incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma over the party's ticket.

The two men have been locked in a legal battle since the APC submitted Uzodimma's name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its candidate, a move Okorocha challenged in court. The court found that Okorocha secured the majority of votes in the primary and should be declared the winner.

Okorocha on Tinubu and the south-east

Speaking on Channels Television's Politics Today programme hours after the ruling, Okorocha said his return to the ballot would secure President Bola Tinubu's victory in Imo State during the 2027 presidential election.

He noted:

"What is important to me now is how Asiwaju will be elected in Imo State. With this, my name coming on the ballot paper now, Asiwaju can be sure that his victory is given in Imo State."

Okorocha went further, offering to lead Tinubu's campaign efforts in Imo if given the responsibility, saying he could work more productively with other South-East governors to swing the region in the president's favour.

He urged Igbo voters to approach the 2027 elections with political calculation rather than sentiment, arguing that backing Tinubu represented a strategic opportunity that could pay dividends for the South-East in years to come.

Okorocha's allegation against Uzodimma

The former governor did not hold back in his assessment of the governor's position after the ruling. Okorocha said Uzodimma had "met his Waterloo" and alleged that the court had found his documents "were forged," a claim with significant implications for the ongoing dispute over the senatorial ticket.

Okorocha also celebrated what he described as the integrity of the judiciary, insisting the courts could not be bought.

The APC has not publicly addressed the court's findings, and the matter is expected to generate further legal proceedings before the 2027 general elections.

Watch the video of Okorocha on YouTube here:

Source: Legit.ng