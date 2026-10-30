Celebrity status sometimes runs in the family, with some Nigerian entertainers watching their children follow in their footsteps and carve out successful careers of their own.

While some of these celebrity children grew up in the spotlight, others gradually established their identities through acting, music, fashion, dance, and social media.

Interestingly, a few have even become household names in their own right, attracting attention beyond their famous parents.

Here are 10 Nigerian celebrities whose children are also making waves in the entertainment industry.

1. Pete Edochie and Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie followed in Pete Edochie's footsteps and became an actor. Photos: @yuledochie/@peteedochie/IG.

Source: Instagram

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie is one of Nigeria's most respected movie stars, known for his memorable roles in several classic films.

His son, Yul Edochie, followed in his footsteps and became an actor. Yul has featured in numerous Nollywood productions and has also ventured into film production and directing.

Beyond acting, he has built a strong public profile through his social media activities and outspoken views on public issues.

2. Iyabo Ojo and Priscilla Ojo

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has successfully raised a daughter who is also a familiar face in the entertainment and fashion industries.

Her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, popularly known as Priscy, is an actress, influencer, and entrepreneur.

Priscilla Ojo, just like her mother, featured in some Nollywood productions. Photos: @iyaboojofespris/@its_priscy/IG.

Source: Instagram

Priscilla has built a substantial social media following and established herself as a fashion personality.

She has also featured in some Nollywood productions, showing that her interests extend beyond being the daughter of a famous actress.

3. Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and Femi Kuti

The late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti left behind a musical legacy that continues to influence generations.

His son, Femi Kuti, has continued that legacy through his career as a singer, saxophonist, and bandleader.

Femi, just like his father, Fela Kuti, has become an internationally recognised musician. Photos: @femikuti/IG.

Source: Instagram

Femi has become an internationally recognised musician, performing Afrobeat music across different countries and earning several award nominations.

He is also the father of musician Made Kuti, showing how the family's musical tradition has continued across generations.

4. Adeyemi Afolayan (Ade Love) and His Children

Ade Love is the father of several entertainers, including Kunle Afolayan, Gabriel Afolayan, Aremu Afolayan and Moji Afolayan. Photos: @kunleafolayan/IG.

Source: Instagram

The Afolayan family is another example of entertainment talent running through generations.

Late veteran actor and filmmaker Adeyemi Afolayan, popularly known as Ade Love, was the father of several entertainers, including Kunle Afolayan, Gabriel Afolayan, Aremu Afolayan and Moji Afolayan.

Kunle has established himself as an award-winning filmmaker and actor with productions such as The Figurine, October 1 and Aníkúlápó.

Gabriel is also a recognised actor and musician, while Aremu and Moji have made their marks in Nollywood.

5. Adebayo Salami (Oga Bello) and Femi Adebayo

Veteran Yoruba actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, is another entertainer whose children have followed his career path.

His son, Femi Adebayo, is one of the popular actors and filmmakers in the Yoruba movie industry.

Oga Bello's son, Femi Adebayo, is one of the popular actors and filmmakers in Yoruba movies. Photos: @adebayosalami/@femiadebayo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Femi has featured in and produced several successful films, including King of Thieves and Jagun Jagun. He has also received recognition for his acting and filmmaking contributions.

Other children of Oga Bello, including Tope and Sadiq Adebayo, are also involved in the movie industry.

6. Jide Kosoko and His Daughters

Veteran actor Jide Kosoko has built a successful career spanning several decades, and some of his children have also become familiar faces in Nollywood.

His daughters, Sola Kosoko and Bidemi Kosoko, are actresses who have featured in several Nigerian movies.

Sola is also a filmmaker and director, continuing the family's involvement in the creative industry.

The Kosoko family remains one of the recognised acting families in Yoruba Nollywood, with different generations contributing to the industry.

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7. Femi Otedola and DJ Cuppy

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola may be better known for his business interests, but his daughters have established careers in entertainment.

His daughter, Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, is a well-known disc jockey, music producer, and philanthropist.

Another daughter, Tolani Otedola, is a singer and songwriter who has released music projects.

Their sister, Temi Otedola, is also an actress and fashion entrepreneur. She has featured in Nigerian film productions, including Citation.

Together, the sisters have established different identities in the entertainment industry.

Priscilla reacts to Lizzy Anjorin's claims

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin stirred controversy after calling out her colleague, Iyabo Ojo, over her attendance at music executive Soso Soberekon’s wedding in Warri.

Lizzy alleged that Iyabo took her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, to the event without an invitation.

She also questioned why the actress attended the occasion with her daughter, making remarks that appeared to suggest financial desperation as the reason behind their trip. Reacting to the allegations, Priscilla Ojo took to her Instagram Stories to defend herself and her mother.

Source: Legit.ng