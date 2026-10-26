A video from Zlatan Ibile's traditional wedding in Lagos showed the FCT Minister's son reacting to a camera

The politician's son visibly expressed displeasure when a videographer pointed the lens directly at his face

The clip has drawn sharp reactions online, with many Nigerians weighing in on the celebrity-politician connection

A video from rapper Zlatan Ibile's traditional wedding to his wife Davita on Saturday, October 24, 2026, has generated significant buzz online, and it is not entirely because of the ceremony itself.

The footage, shared by juju_tvmedia, captured the arrival of Joaquin, the son of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, at the Lagos event. What drew the most attention, however, was the moment the minister's son shared his displeasure after the videographer trained a camera closely on his face.

A video of Wike's son reacting to a camera at Zlatan Ibile's Lagos wedding sparks reactions. Credit: nyesomwike/zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

The clip spread quickly across social media, with many viewers weighing in on both the young man's reaction and the broader significance of a prominent politician's children rubbing shoulders with popular music figures at such a high-profile occasion.

Zlatan Ibile's wedding brought music and politics together. Credit: zlatanibile

Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment Wike's son arrived at Zlatan Ibile's wedding is below:

Reactions to Wike's son's presence at event

Reactions on Instagram were swift and, in some cases, pointed.

justicefordboy defended the minister's son, writing:

"Una dey put camera for him face if him punch person mouth na una go talk say he is rude."

The comment suggested sympathy for someone caught off guard by an intrusive lens.

The political undertones of the attendance were not lost on several users.

temi3_tayo noted:

"Una fav dey wine and dine with APC 😂😂😂 but when one of your friends support APC una go unfriend am 😂😂😂," referencing the perceived contradiction between fans who idolise certain celebrities while rejecting political figures those same celebrities appear comfortable socialising with.

msmocrown echoed a similar sentiment, stating:

"Your celebrities and your politicians are friends but you love one and hate the other." kohdedfotografi went further, expressing a sense of disillusionment: "Wow! When we thought our celebrities, musicians and artists are with the people not knowing they're on the same bed with the rulers and politicians. In God I put my trust."

The wedding itself, marking the traditional union between Zlatan Ibile and Davita, drew a notable mix of entertainment and political personalities, making it one of the more talked-about social events of the weekend.

Uche Montana shines at Zlatan Ibile's wedding

Legit.ng reported that Uche Montana made quite the statement at singer Zlatan Ibile's wedding on Saturday, October 24, 2026, with a look that had social media buzzing long after the celebration ended.

Montana shared a video showing how she attended the event on her Instagram page on Sunday, October 25. She also captioned it with a congratulatory message to the newlyweds under the hashtag #dttheunion2026.

Source: Legit.ng