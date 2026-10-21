Nigerian rapper Olamide has released a new song titled Burukutu , featuring a sample of President Bola Tinubu’s popular “enjoy your weekend” remark

The track, released through YBNL, comes with a music video directed by TG Omori and forms part of Olamide’s upcoming album, Time And Space

The release comes as the rapper prepares for his scheduled concert at London’s O2 Arena on March 25, 2027

Nigerian rapper Olamide has surprised listeners with an unexpected feature in his latest song, Burukutu, after incorporating President Bola Tinubu’s popular voice into the track.

The song was released on Tuesday through YBNL, the rapper’s record label, alongside a music video directed by renowned Nigerian music video director TG Omori.

However, it was the inclusion of Tinubu’s familiar “enjoy your weekend” remark that stood out in the new release.

The sampling of the president’s voice adds an unexpected element to the track, which is part of the rapper's forthcoming album, Time And Space.

President Bola Tinubu's voice was sampled on Olamide's song. Photos: @abat/@olamide/IG.

Source: Instagram

Olamide samples Tinubu’s “enjoy your weekend” remark

Tinubu’s “enjoy your weekend” phrase has become familiar to many Nigerians, and Olamide’s decision to incorporate it into Burukutu has drawn attention to the song.

The rapper did not simply release a new track; he also brought a recognisable presidential soundbite into his music.

The release has prompted curiosity about how the sample fits into the song and what listeners can expect from the upcoming album.

While the supplied report described the inclusion as surprising to netizens, it did not provide specific social media comments that could be independently attributed to individual users.

Olamide’s latest release also comes as he prepares for a major performance at London’s O2 Arena on March 25, 2027.

The rapper recently announced the concert with artwork showing him painting what appeared to be the iconic venue.

According to the announcement, the artiste presale for tickets was scheduled for October 21 at 10 am, while general sales were set to begin on October 23 at 10 am.

Olamide released his 17-track self-titled album, Olamidé, in June 2025, featuring collaborations with Wizkid, Seyi Vibez, Asake, Young Jonn and Darkoo.

Watch the video of Tinubu's feature on Olamide's song here:

Reactions trail Olamide's new song

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Lewa_Forbes_ stated:

"He loves Jagaban like mad. Olamide should come and pay me cut oh for using my baba’s voice"

@LekanAjibade01 wrote:

"They will tear Badoo apart this week"

@Towbilobar shared:

"Nah only badoo fit run am"

@FLOWERBOYMODU

"I have mad respects for you king ,but you see this one ??e no tap @Olamide this shii is to me ,if you hit writers block ,you can seat it out and wait till you’re motivated ,not all this shii that sounds like an upcoming munshin Egbon adugbo tune .please delete this shii"

Olamide is scheduled to host his concert at London’s O2 Arena on March 25, 2027. Photo: @olamide/IG.

Source: Instagram

Olamide signs new artiste

Legit.ng recalls reporting when YBNL announced that their boss, Olamide, had signed a new artist for the record label.

Senth reacted to the announcement and described the legendary rapper as God-sent. He noted that Olamide was sent into his life to save him from damnation.

The new artist would join Fireboy DML and Asake, who are signed to YBNL, and hoped to have a glittering career like his senior colleagues.

Source: Legit.ng