YBNL label boss Olamide has unveiled a new artist named Senth as he joins the likes of Fireboy DML and Asake, who are signed to the label

Senth’s arrival comes months after Olamide signed Asake, who is the current rave of the moment, to his label

While Senth already has a video to his name under his new label, it has been received with mixed reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian music star and Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) music label owner Olamide has signed a new artist named Senth to the label.

Olamide made the announcement public via his social media timeline on Thursday, November 17, while sharing an intro of Senth’s song.

Senth joins Fireboy DML, Asake at YBNL. Credit: @olamide @senthmusic

Source: Instagram

Olamide wrote:

“Welcome to YBNL/Empire @senthmusic. Let’s fvck $hit up ⚔️.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See his post below:

Senth appreciates God and Olamide

Senth, who is an Afropop and Alternative Pop singer, in a statement, expressed his excitement about joining the YBNL family as he thanked God and Olamide for the life-changing opportunity.

He wrote:

“Time, sweat, tears and devotion all have I given to this craft and more. Earnestly words can’t do justice to how I’m feeling right about now But I give all the thanks and glory to God Almighty and to my life changer king @olamide I’m grateful boss and to d entire YBNL family.”

See his post below:

Netizens react as Olamide unveils new signee

Senth’s signing has sparked mixed reactions as some netizens expressed dissatisfaction with his sound. See some of the reactions below:

jaelshines:

"Even if this guy sings with Asake. He can’t top the chart. Kiire ??"

stealbar:

"You go still need put more time, sweat, tears and devotion oh, bros."

thezthawave:

"Nigerians are not used to hearing the minor notes in their music, so it’s fine if they say your voice sound somehow lmao ,the only people I know that have fused minor so far in their music is wizkid, fireboy, and I think mayorkun did too, This song is a dope one."

heels20:

"Is this your genre of music or u gonna change it later? Congratulations."

offsetking:

"Olamide high sign this one."

Netizens react as Asake's VIP reportedly cost N70k

YBNL superstar Asake made headlines after the report on how much his Very Important Personnel (VIP) ticket would cost went viral.

According to the report on social media, Asake’s VIP ticket will cost N70k.

The report's aftermath saw the YBNL singer trending on Twitter as many Nigerians expressed dissatisfaction at what was considered a high cost.

Source: Legit.ng