The family of gospel singer Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, known as Toluwanisings, confirmed his passing on the night of Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Hours before the announcement, rumours of his death spread online, drawing mixed reactions from fans and fellow gospel artists

Fellow gospel ministers Lanre Alewilese and Woli Agba had earlier urged followers to keep praying, insisting the singer was still alive

The family of gospel minister Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, has confirmed his death, ending hours of speculation and uncertainty that gripped social media on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

In a public announcement shared on the singer's Instagram page on the night of October 14, the family disclosed that he passed away in the early hours of that same day.

Toluwanisings’ family announces the death of the gospel minister and asks for prayers for his wife and loved ones. Photo: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

The statement reads:

"With deep sorrow, the family announces the passing of Minister Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, Toluwani Gospel Music Ministry (TOGOMM), who passed away in the early hours of 14 October 2026. A dearly loved husband, family member, and gospel minister. Please keep his wife, family, and loved ones in your prayers during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the family in due course," the statement read.

How the news of Toluwanisings' death broke online

The official announcement came after a turbulent day of rumour and confusion.

Earlier on Wednesday, Pelumi Olajengbesi Esq., Convener of the Coalition of Public Interests Lawyers and Advocates (COPA), posted on Instagram to announce the singer's death, expressing grief over the loss of young Nigerians and sharing Toluwanisings' photo with the message "no to untimely death!"

The post immediately sparked a wave of debate, with many questioning whether the news was accurate.

Some followers insisted they were still praying for a miracle, suggesting the singer may have been in a critical condition rather than deceased at that point.

Family of Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings confirms his passing following mixed reactions to reports of his death. Photo: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Toluwanisings: Fellow gospel artists urge calm and prayer

Two prominent voices in the gospel community pushed back against the announcement before the family's confirmation.

Gospel singer Lanre Alewilese appealed for restraint, writing on Instagram:

"Let's keep praying ejooorrr. We're still trusting God. Kindly stop the posting. Adura ni a need bayiii"

He also shared a separate post on his Instagram stories, pleading with God to intervene:

"Blood of Jesus oluwa ooo ma je ojebe olorun jor oo"

Popular comedian and minister Ayo Ajewole, known as Woli Agba, similarly urged followers to remain calm, stating that the singer was still alive at the time and asking for prayers.

The family has asked that well-wishers keep the singer's wife and loved ones in prayer as they grieve, with funeral arrangements to be communicated in due course.

Check out singer Toluwanisings' family announcement in the Instagram post below:

Toluwanisings and crew survive ghastly road crash

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that gospel singer Toluwanisings and his crew survived a road accident involving their bus and a fully loaded trailer on Saturday morning while returning from a ministration.

The singer, whose real name is Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, shared photos of the badly damaged bus on Instagram on July 11 and confirmed that everyone escaped unharmed.

He described their survival as divine intervention, attributing their protection to God and urging his followers to trust in Jesus for safety.

Source: Legit.ng