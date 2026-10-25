Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus stole the spotlight at Zlatan Ibile's traditional wedding with a custom gold and burgundy gown

The dramatic ensemble by luxury fashion house Royal Apparel by Tfas drew immediate attention from fellow Nollywood stars

The #DTTheUnion26 celebration already featured heavyweights like Davido and Asake, raising the fashion stakes for attendees

When Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile and his partner Davita Lamai exchanged vows at their much-anticipated traditional wedding, Lagos was always going to be the centre of attention.

But among all the glitz and glamour of the #DTTheUnion26 celebration, it was Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus who managed to carve out her own headline moment.

Eniola Badmus’ outfit at Zlatan’s wedding gets people talking as Iyabo Ojo, Ini Edo react. Credit: @eniolabadmus, @zlatan

Source: Instagram

Badmus arrived in a floor-length, custom-tailored creation by luxury fashion house Royal Apparel by Tfas, a show-stopping piece built on a gold and champagne lace foundation, richly embellished with cascading sequined accents in deep burgundy.

The gown's sheer illusion neckline flowed into long, form-fitting sleeves finished with beaded fringe, while an oversized wine-coloured plissé fabric sash swept dramatically across her torso, giving the silhouette a sculptural, almost architectural quality.

She completed the look with a coordinated purple-burgundy Gele headtie and gold teardrop earrings.

Sharing images from the celebration on her social media pages, the actress was in no mood for modesty.

Her caption read: "ZANKU IBILE CALLED AND I CAME THROUGH WITH A SMASH!"

Fellow Nollywood stars Iyabo Ojo and Ini Edo both reacted to the post, dropping multiple fire emojis in the comments section.

Iyabo Ojo, Ini Edo react as Eniola Badmus’ fashion statement at Zlatan’s wedding trends. Credit: @eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

The reactions online extended well beyond celebrity circles. Fans and fashion observers flooded the comment sections to praise her transformation and what many described as her "unapologetic steeze," with a broad consensus that she had fully understood the assignment for one of the biggest wedding events the country has seen this year.

The wedding itself was packed with high-profile names, including Davido and Asake, ensuring that the evening's fashion bar was set remarkably high from the outset.

Yet, despite the formidable company, Badmus held her own and then some, leaving a lasting impression that extended far beyond the celebration itself.

See Eniola's viral Instagram post below:

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Legit.ng recalls reporting on how many people on social media reacted to Laide Bakare's outfit during her book launch.

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Source: Legit.ng