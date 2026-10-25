A Rivers State-based prophet has publicly addressed Tonto Dikeh with what he calls a divine warning about her health

The clergyman, who founded ATB Ministries in Port Harcourt, made specific claims about conditions he says are affecting the actress-turned-evangelist

Prophet Abel Boma linked his message to Tonto Dikeh's growing interdenominational ministry, warning that enemies were plotting against her future

A Nigerian clergyman, Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma, has stirred conversation online after releasing a selfie-style video directed at actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh, in which he delivered what he described as an urgent message from God concerning her physical well-being.

In the video posted on 24th October 2026, the Port Harcourt-based founder of ATB Ministries claimed that Dikeh was dealing with lumps on her lower abdomen and womb, and urged her to visit a hospital without delay.

Tonto Dikeh faces online buzz as prophecy about her ministry surfaces. Credit: @tontolet, @prophet_abel_boma

Source: Instagram

He insisted the message was not an attack but a divine nudge meant to protect her.

"You are having lumps on your lower abdomen and on your womb," he said, speaking directly into the camera against a backdrop of digitally overlaid scenic imagery. "I said let me bring it to your notice."

The prophet framed the warning as a matter of life and death, stating that spiritual forces were allegedly positioned to strike during any potential surgical procedure.

He advised Dikeh to seek divine counsel before deciding whether to go under the knife or trust God for healing.

"The devil is waiting for you at the surgery, at the theater room," he said. "That is where the enemies are waiting for you now."

Beyond the physical claims, he also described the celebrity minister as experiencing hypersensitivity and anxiety, saying both conditions were weighing heavily on her.

Prophet Boma cited his inability to reach Dikeh privately as the reason he went public, saying his team had attempted contact through email with no response.

He also referenced an earlier case in which he claimed to have prophesied the death of an unnamed Nigerian public figure but held back the person's name out of fear of social media criticism. He appeared determined not to repeat that decision.

"I was scared of the condemnation of what they would tell me. I didn't bother calling his name. Now he is gone," he said. "Will I also keep quiet for the next person? No."

Tonto Dikeh, who transitioned from Nollywood to ministry in recent years, is the founder of the New Wine Prophetic Tabernacle, an interdenominational Christian ministry based in Abuja.

Tonto Dikeh’s ministry makes headlines after prophecy sparks reactions. Credit: @tontlet

Source: Instagram

Prophet Boma repeatedly referenced her ministry's full name throughout the video and expressed optimism about her spiritual future, saying,

"There is a great future in your ministry. A very powerful future."

The video, filmed in a sermon-like style with on-screen graphics bearing his name and the prophecy date, has drawn attention given Dikeh's prominence in both entertainment and religious circles.

Watch Prophet Abel Boma's full prophecy video addressed to Tonto Dikeh:

Tonto Dikeh supports Regina Daniels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tonto Dikeh showed support for Regina Daniels after Olakunle Churchill revealed that he called the actress to pray with her and offer encouragement upon hearing about her health condition.

Churchill shared the message on Regina’s 25th birthday on October 10, 2026, wishing her healing, peace, strength and renewed happiness amid her reported health struggles.

Reacting to his post, Tonto left a warm comment expressing love for Regina, writing, “We love you reg.”

Source: Legit.ng