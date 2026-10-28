Harry Kane won the 2026 Ballon d'Or at the Palladium Theatre in London on October 26, beating Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal

Kane arrived in a simple suit but turned heads with an extraordinarily expensive timepiece on his wrist

Several other football stars also showed up to the ceremony wearing watches worth hundreds of thousands of dollars

Harry Kane walked away with the 2026 Ballon d'Or on Monday, October 26, but it was not just his triumph on the night that caught attention.

The England captain and Bayern Munich striker beat Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal to the award at the Palladium Theatre in London.

Harry Kane rocks $1.3M Rolex to Ballon d’Or ceremony. Photo by Jeff Spicer.

Source: Getty Images

Kane kept his outfit relatively understated, a suit without much flash, and yet complemented it with one of the most expensive watches in the room.

Kane's $1.3m wristwatch at the Ballon d'Or

As spotted by Livescore, Kane wore a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona valued at about $1.3 million, a contrast between his modest suit and the extravagant watch drew considerable attention.

The timepiece is crafted from 18-carat white gold and features 36 blue sapphires set around its bezel, making it one of the most striking versions of the iconic Rolex line.

Kane was far from alone in making a statement on the wrist. Lamine Yamal, the Barcelona teenager who finished among the top contenders despite his age, wore a Richard Mille RM 67-01 Automatic worth $225,000.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembele went a step further, turning up with a Richard Mille RM 72-01 on his wrist, valued at $330,000.

Mbappe, by comparison, opted for a more restrained choice among the group, wearing a Hublot Classic Fusion Tributo worth $30,000 — still a luxury piece, but notably more modest than the watches sported by Kane, Yamal, and Dembele.

The ceremony marked a landmark moment for Kane, who claimed the Ballon d'Or ahead of two of football's most celebrated young stars, with his combined performances for club and country over the qualifying period earning him the top honour.

How much Ballon d'Or is worth

Legit.ng previously reported how much the Ballon d'Or is worth after Harry Kane won the 2026 Golden Ball award for the first time in his career.

The award, though, doesn't have a direct financial reward; it attracts other things, which could translate to monetary gains for the winners.

Source: Legit.ng