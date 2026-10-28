A Ghanaian MAGA blogger known for publicly supporting ICE deportation crackdowns, was arrested by the very agency he championed

DHS confirmed Sey entered the US legally in 2022 but overstayed his admission period by more than four years without any pending immigration applications

A fundraising page set up for his family says his wife is working to secure his release on bail to address what she describes as clerical issues with his legal residence

Samuel Sey, a 39-year-old Ghanaian blogger and vocal supporter of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, was arrested by ICE agents at Columbus International Airport on 21 October 2026 and is currently being held at an Ohio jail.

Sey, who describes himself as "a blogger, a teacher, a pro-life advocate, and a public speaker," built a following through his blog SlowToWrite, where he frequently championed the work of ICE and criticised those who opposed the agency's immigration enforcement activities.

An African blogger gets detained by the US ICE. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

In one widely shared post, he wrote:

"If you love America, you should support ICE."

In another, he argued that God himself was aligned against anti-ICE protesters — including, he insisted, those who simply refused to condemn the ideology behind the protests.

ICE confirms Ghanaian blogger's arrest

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Samuel Sey had entered the United States (US) legally in 2022 but had since overstayed his admission by more than four years, placing him in violation of US immigration law.

"On October 21, ICE arrested Samuel Sey, an illegal alien from Ghana, at the Columbus International Airport," the spokesperson stated. "Sey has no pending applications and accepted voluntary departure. He will remain in ICE custody until removed from the United States."

The spokesperson added:

"We do not pick and choose which laws to enforce or where to enforce them."

Family seeks bail as fundraiser launched

A fundraising page set up in support of Sey's family described him as a husband and father of three who had been living in the US as legal residents from Canada. According to the page, his wife Annie is actively working to secure his release on bail so that any outstanding clerical matters relating to his residency status can be addressed. Sey had publicly announced his marriage to Annie in 2022 on social media.

The DHS spokesperson also encouraged those in the country without legal status to use the CBP Home App to arrange voluntary departure, noting that the federal government is currently offering undocumented individuals a $3,000 (N4,037,370) payment and a free flight to self-deport, with the possibility of returning legally in future. Those who do not self-deport, the statement warned, face arrest and permanent removal without the option to return.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that a Nigerian Yahoo boy was arrested at Logan Airport in Boston by the FBI as he attempted to re-enter the United States from Istanbul.

US: Eligibility to join the FBI

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the US announced the FBI employment rules, including why only US citizens can apply and the eight other conditions candidates must meet.

One failed requirement can end an application before the hiring process even begins. The rules cover everything from criminal records and taxes to child support and loyalty to the US government.

Source: Legit.ng