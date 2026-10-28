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Saudi Arabia Sets Age Limit for Tourist eVisa, Lists 68 Eligible Countries
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Saudi Arabia Sets Age Limit for Tourist eVisa, Lists 68 Eligible Countries

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • Saudi Arabia's official eVisa portal has confirmed that applicants must meet a minimum age requirement before they can qualify for a tourist visa online
  • The platform's terms and conditions spell out exactly who is permitted to apply, including which nationalities are eligible and under what conditions
  • More than 70 countries made Saudi Arabia's permitted list, with several African nations and notable global players included

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Saudi Arabia has set a clear age threshold for anyone seeking to apply for a tourist eVisa through its official online platform, with the requirement forming part of the country's updated terms and conditions.

According to the Saudi government’s published terms and conditions, applicants must be at least 18 years old to use the service and submit an eVisa application. Anyone under that age is considered a minor and cannot use the platform independently.

Saudi Arabia mentions the age requirement for tourist evisa
Saudi Arabia states the age requirement for tourist eVisa. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia: Who qualifies to apply

The rules do allow applications involving minors. An adult applying on behalf of someone under 18 must agree to the platform's terms for that minor and confirm they have the legal authority to do so. Similarly, anyone applying on behalf of another adult must confirm they are authorised to act on that person's behalf before proceeding.

Read also

Bahrain releases list of 68 countries whose citizens qualify for visas on arrival

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Beyond the age rule, eligibility also depends on nationality. The portal lists 68 countries whose citizens can apply for the Saudi tourist eVisa.

  1. Albania
  2. Andorra
  3. Australia
  4. Austria
  5. Azerbaijan
  6. Bahamas
  7. Barbados
  8. Brazil
  9. Brunei
  10. Bulgaria
  11. Canada
  12. China (including Hong Kong and Macau)
  13. Croatia
  14. Cyprus
  15. Czech Republic
  16. Denmark
  17. Estonia
  18. Finland
  19. France
  20. Georgia
  21. Germany
  22. Greece
  23. Grenada
  24. Guyana
  25. Hungary
  26. Iceland
  27. Ireland
  28. Italy
  29. Japan
  30. Kazakhstan
  31. South Korea
  32. Kosovo
  33. Kyrgyzstan
  34. Latvia
  35. Liechtenstein
  36. Lithuania
  37. Luxembourg
  38. Malaysia
  39. Maldives
  40. Malta
  41. Mauritius
  42. Monaco
  43. Montenegro
  44. Netherlands
  45. New Zealand
  46. Norway
  47. Panama
  48. Poland
  49. Portugal
  50. Romania
  51. Russia
  52. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  53. San Marino
  54. Seychelles
  55. Singapore
  56. Slovakia
  57. Slovenia
  58. South Africa
  59. Spain
  60. Sweden
  61. Switzerland
  62. Tajikistan
  63. Thailand
  64. Turkey
  65. Ukraine
  66. United Kingdom
  67. United States
  68. Uzbekistan

Citizens of countries not on the permitted list are not eligible to use the eVisa service and must explore alternative visa channels to visit Saudi Arabia.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Saudi Arabia added two new countries to the list of nations eligible for eVisa and visa on arrival.

Read also

Oman announces 24 countries whose citizens can enter visa-free with US, UK, Schengen visa

Saudi Arabia: Conditions for premium residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia announced its premium residency programme, including fixed-term and unlimited options, as well as a financial solvency requirement for applicants.

The kingdom says the scheme offers a suitable environment for foreign residents, as Saudi Arabia seeks to attract skilled and wealthy people under its Vision 2030 plan to reduce reliance on oil.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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