Saudi Arabia Sets Age Limit for Tourist eVisa, Lists 68 Eligible Countries
- Saudi Arabia's official eVisa portal has confirmed that applicants must meet a minimum age requirement before they can qualify for a tourist visa online
- The platform's terms and conditions spell out exactly who is permitted to apply, including which nationalities are eligible and under what conditions
- More than 70 countries made Saudi Arabia's permitted list, with several African nations and notable global players included
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Saudi Arabia has set a clear age threshold for anyone seeking to apply for a tourist eVisa through its official online platform, with the requirement forming part of the country's updated terms and conditions.
According to the Saudi government’s published terms and conditions, applicants must be at least 18 years old to use the service and submit an eVisa application. Anyone under that age is considered a minor and cannot use the platform independently.
Saudi Arabia: Who qualifies to apply
The rules do allow applications involving minors. An adult applying on behalf of someone under 18 must agree to the platform's terms for that minor and confirm they have the legal authority to do so. Similarly, anyone applying on behalf of another adult must confirm they are authorised to act on that person's behalf before proceeding.
Beyond the age rule, eligibility also depends on nationality. The portal lists 68 countries whose citizens can apply for the Saudi tourist eVisa.
- Albania
- Andorra
- Australia
- Austria
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- China (including Hong Kong and Macau)
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Greece
- Grenada
- Guyana
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- South Korea
- Kosovo
- Kyrgyzstan
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Panama
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- San Marino
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Tajikistan
- Thailand
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Uzbekistan
Citizens of countries not on the permitted list are not eligible to use the eVisa service and must explore alternative visa channels to visit Saudi Arabia.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Saudi Arabia added two new countries to the list of nations eligible for eVisa and visa on arrival.
Saudi Arabia: Conditions for premium residency
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia announced its premium residency programme, including fixed-term and unlimited options, as well as a financial solvency requirement for applicants.
The kingdom says the scheme offers a suitable environment for foreign residents, as Saudi Arabia seeks to attract skilled and wealthy people under its Vision 2030 plan to reduce reliance on oil.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng