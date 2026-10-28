Saudi Arabia's official eVisa portal has confirmed that applicants must meet a minimum age requirement before they can qualify for a tourist visa online

The platform's terms and conditions spell out exactly who is permitted to apply, including which nationalities are eligible and under what conditions

More than 70 countries made Saudi Arabia's permitted list, with several African nations and notable global players included

Saudi Arabia has set a clear age threshold for anyone seeking to apply for a tourist eVisa through its official online platform, with the requirement forming part of the country's updated terms and conditions.

According to the Saudi government’s published terms and conditions, applicants must be at least 18 years old to use the service and submit an eVisa application. Anyone under that age is considered a minor and cannot use the platform independently.

Saudi Arabia states the age requirement for tourist eVisa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia: Who qualifies to apply

The rules do allow applications involving minors. An adult applying on behalf of someone under 18 must agree to the platform's terms for that minor and confirm they have the legal authority to do so. Similarly, anyone applying on behalf of another adult must confirm they are authorised to act on that person's behalf before proceeding.

Beyond the age rule, eligibility also depends on nationality. The portal lists 68 countries whose citizens can apply for the Saudi tourist eVisa.

Albania Andorra Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Barbados Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Canada China (including Hong Kong and Macau) Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Grenada Guyana Hungary Iceland Ireland Italy Japan Kazakhstan South Korea Kosovo Kyrgyzstan Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malaysia Maldives Malta Mauritius Monaco Montenegro Netherlands New Zealand Norway Panama Poland Portugal Romania Russia Saint Kitts and Nevis San Marino Seychelles Singapore Slovakia Slovenia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Tajikistan Thailand Turkey Ukraine United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan

Citizens of countries not on the permitted list are not eligible to use the eVisa service and must explore alternative visa channels to visit Saudi Arabia.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Saudi Arabia added two new countries to the list of nations eligible for eVisa and visa on arrival.

Saudi Arabia: Conditions for premium residency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia announced its premium residency programme, including fixed-term and unlimited options, as well as a financial solvency requirement for applicants.

The kingdom says the scheme offers a suitable environment for foreign residents, as Saudi Arabia seeks to attract skilled and wealthy people under its Vision 2030 plan to reduce reliance on oil.

Source: Legit.ng