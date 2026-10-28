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Saudi Arabia Publishes Pharmacist Salaries for Foreign Applicants, Lists Pay by Qualification
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Saudi Arabia Publishes Pharmacist Salaries for Foreign Applicants, Lists Pay by Qualification

by  Victor Duru
3 min read
  • Saudi Arabia's government published an official payroll table showing monthly salaries for foreign pharmacists working in the country
  • The document breaks down pay by qualification level, covering pharmacists, senior pharmacists, and consultant pharmacists
  • Foreign pharmacists in Saudi Arabia earn different rates depending on whether they come from developing or developed countries

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Saudi Arabia has published its official salary structure for foreign pharmacists employed in the country, with pay varying by qualification level and the applicant's country of origin.

The figures come from a government payroll document issued under Royal Order No. (A/23), which introduced a 15% Cost of Living Allowance on top of existing base salaries.

Saudi Arabia publishes pharmacist salaries for foreign workers with bachelor's, master's and PhD degrees
Saudi Arabia lists how much foreign pharmacists can earn based on their qualifications. Photo credit: Fayez Nureldine
Source: Getty Images

The document is part of Saudi Arabia's broader regulations governing the employment of non-Saudi nationals and applies to foreign health professionals seeking work in the Kingdom in 2026.

The salary table divides pharmacist pay into two tracks: one for applicants from developing countries and another for those from developed countries. Each track lists a basic salary, an experience bonus, and a maximum possible salary.

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Saudi Arabia salaries: Pharmacist (Entry level)

Foreign pharmacists at the entry level from developing countries receive a basic salary of 3,000 Saudi Riyals (SAR) (₦1,076,400), with an experience bonus that can bring the maximum total to SAR 4,500 (₦1,614,600).

Those from developed countries start at SAR 4,000 (₦1,435,200), with a maximum of SAR 6,000 (₦2,152,800) when the experience bonus is included.

Saudi Arabia salaries: Senior pharmacist

Senior pharmacists from developing countries earn a basic salary of SAR 4,000 (₦1,435,200), with the maximum rising to SAR 6,000 (₦2,152,800).

Their counterparts from developed countries receive a basic salary of SAR 5,500 (₦1,973,400), with a maximum of SAR 8,000 (₦2,870,400).

Saudi Arabia salaries: Consultant pharmacist

At the top of the pharmacist pay scale, consultant pharmacists from developing countries earn a basic salary of SAR 6,000 (₦2,152,800), with the maximum reaching SAR 9,000 (₦3,229,200).

Consultant pharmacists from developed countries receive a basic salary of SAR 8,000 (₦2,870,400), and can earn up to SAR 12,000 (₦4,305,600) when experience bonuses are applied.

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Saudi Arabia salaries: Who the document covers

The payroll table sits within a broader section covering health positions, which also includes physicians, dentists, and other medical professionals.

However, the pharmacist categories covered in this document are limited to three grades: pharmacist, senior pharmacist, and consultant pharmacist.

The salary figures are quoted inclusive of the 15% Cost of Living Allowance added by the Royal Order, meaning the amounts listed already reflect the upward adjustment from the base rates that existed before the order took effect.

Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia shared five categories of workers to benefit from the new minimum wage threshold.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia had released the salaries of foreign engineers and listed the pay by their qualifications.

Saudi Arabia's new minimum wage for private sector workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia had announced a new minimum wage for workers in the private sector.

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King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud approved the measures on October 25, 2026, in Riyadh, following a proposal by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Under the directive, civilian and military personnel on civil service salary scales, as well as those on operational programme contracts, will receive a SAR500 (approximately ₦180,383) increase in their monthly allowances.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

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