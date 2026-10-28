Gunmen Storm Estate, Abduct 6 Residents in Midnight Attack
- Suspected kidnappers stormed Nuru Suraj Estate in Millennium City, Kaduna, shortly after midnight on Tuesday, taking eight people from two neighbouring houses
- Two elderly women were let go by the attackers, but six people including two teenage secondary school students remained in captivity
- Security forces launched a pursuit after the attack, while a senior officer confirmed an investigation had begun and police visited the community
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Kaduna State - Suspected kidnappers have seized six people, including two teenage boys, after breaking into Nuru Suraj Estate in the Millennium City area of Kaduna in an overnight attack.
The gunmen entered the estate through its second gate shortly after midnight on Tuesday, targeting occupants of two houses that share a boundary.
Eight people were taken in total, but the attackers freed two elderly women before leaving the area.
As reported by Daily Trust, six victims, including the two boys and a family of four from a neighbouring property, remained in captivity as of the time of filing this report.
Abdullahi Wada, whose grandchildren were among those taken, said the attackers went to his daughter's home first and seized the two boys, aged 14 and 13, who attend Junior Secondary School II and Junior Secondary School I, respectively.
The kidnappers then moved to the house next door, where they abducted a man, his wife and their two children.
"Anyone who has experienced something like this knows the kind of pain and distress the victims and their families are going through," Wada said.
He appealed to the government and security agencies to act urgently and bring those in captivity home safely.
A resident named Maman Hamid, who lives close to the affected houses, said the incident sent panic through the estate.
She added that military personnel gave chase after the gunmen, and some victims were rescued during that pursuit.
Another resident, Muhammad Abbas, said he and his wife had been watching television shortly before midnight when they heard gunshots.
"We immediately switched off the television set, and I tried calling a friend but could not reach him. He later called me back to inform me of what had happened," he said.
Police yet to issue statement
The Kaduna State Police Command had not released an official statement at the time of writing. The command's spokesman, DSP Mansir Hassan, could not be reached by phone.
A senior security officer who was not authorised to speak publicly confirmed that the incident occurred and that an investigation was under way.
The Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Rabiu, and members of his team were said to have visited the community to assess the situation.
Recurring attacks in Millennium City
The assault is the latest in a series of kidnappings targeting residents of Millennium City, a growing residential district on the outskirts of Kaduna.
On October 6, 2026, suspected kidnappers abducted Ahmed Abubakar, his wife and their infant daughter, Fatima, from Alrahus Estate in the same area; the family was later rescued.
On October 1, a man identified as Sikiru Shuaibu was killed at BabbanSauraPW while his wife, Hafsat Sikiru, and their 14-year-old son, Abdulsalam, were reported to still be in captivity weeks later.
Police also announced the arrest of eight suspected kidnappers and four alleged informants during operations around Millennium City and Maraban Rido on October 12, with AK-47 rifles recovered.
A delegation from the Kaduna State Government, led by the Chief of Staff, has since visited the community and urged residents to share credible information with security agencies to help dismantle kidnapping networks in the area.
Armed bandits also attacked multiple communities in Giwa and Kubau LGAs, killing five people, including three Kaduna vigilance personnel.
APC youth leader, wife kidnapped
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that armed men stormed a residential street in Dekina LGA at night, targeting a prominent APC youth figure and his wife.
A community leader revealed that kidnappers have shifted from roads to homes and farms after security pressure mounted.
The abduction follows a string of similar incidents in Kogi State, including one that ended in the death of a sitting councillor.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo, and brings over eight years of professional media experience to his role. He has spent his career refining his craft at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria. In 2024, he earned a certification in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached at adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng