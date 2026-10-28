Suspected kidnappers stormed Nuru Suraj Estate in Millennium City, Kaduna, shortly after midnight on Tuesday, taking eight people from two neighbouring houses

Two elderly women were let go by the attackers, but six people including two teenage secondary school students remained in captivity

Security forces launched a pursuit after the attack, while a senior officer confirmed an investigation had begun and police visited the community

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kaduna State - Suspected kidnappers have seized six people, including two teenage boys, after breaking into Nuru Suraj Estate in the Millennium City area of Kaduna in an overnight attack.

The gunmen entered the estate through its second gate shortly after midnight on Tuesday, targeting occupants of two houses that share a boundary.

The attack adds to a string of kidnappings and killings in Millennium City. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Eight people were taken in total, but the attackers freed two elderly women before leaving the area.

As reported by Daily Trust, six victims, including the two boys and a family of four from a neighbouring property, remained in captivity as of the time of filing this report.

Abdullahi Wada, whose grandchildren were among those taken, said the attackers went to his daughter's home first and seized the two boys, aged 14 and 13, who attend Junior Secondary School II and Junior Secondary School I, respectively.

The kidnappers then moved to the house next door, where they abducted a man, his wife and their two children.

"Anyone who has experienced something like this knows the kind of pain and distress the victims and their families are going through," Wada said.

He appealed to the government and security agencies to act urgently and bring those in captivity home safely.

A resident named Maman Hamid, who lives close to the affected houses, said the incident sent panic through the estate.

She added that military personnel gave chase after the gunmen, and some victims were rescued during that pursuit.

Another resident, Muhammad Abbas, said he and his wife had been watching television shortly before midnight when they heard gunshots.

"We immediately switched off the television set, and I tried calling a friend but could not reach him. He later called me back to inform me of what had happened," he said.

Police yet to issue statement

The Kaduna State Police Command had not released an official statement at the time of writing. The command's spokesman, DSP Mansir Hassan, could not be reached by phone.

A senior security officer who was not authorised to speak publicly confirmed that the incident occurred and that an investigation was under way.

The Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Rabiu, and members of his team were said to have visited the community to assess the situation.

Recurring attacks in Millennium City

The assault is the latest in a series of kidnappings targeting residents of Millennium City, a growing residential district on the outskirts of Kaduna.

On October 6, 2026, suspected kidnappers abducted Ahmed Abubakar, his wife and their infant daughter, Fatima, from Alrahus Estate in the same area; the family was later rescued.

On October 1, a man identified as Sikiru Shuaibu was killed at BabbanSauraPW while his wife, Hafsat Sikiru, and their 14-year-old son, Abdulsalam, were reported to still be in captivity weeks later.

Police also announced the arrest of eight suspected kidnappers and four alleged informants during operations around Millennium City and Maraban Rido on October 12, with AK-47 rifles recovered.

A delegation from the Kaduna State Government, led by the Chief of Staff, has since visited the community and urged residents to share credible information with security agencies to help dismantle kidnapping networks in the area.

Armed bandits also attacked multiple communities in Giwa and Kubau LGAs, killing five people, including three Kaduna vigilance personnel.

Gunmen seize 6, including 2 students, in Kaduna

Source: Original

APC youth leader, wife kidnapped

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that armed men stormed a residential street in Dekina LGA at night, targeting a prominent APC youth figure and his wife.

A community leader revealed that kidnappers have shifted from roads to homes and farms after security pressure mounted.

The abduction follows a string of similar incidents in Kogi State, including one that ended in the death of a sitting councillor.

Source: Legit.ng