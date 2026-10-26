A video from Zlatan Ibile's wedding showing Iyabo Ojo with an unidentified man has fuelled speculation about her relationship with Paulo Okoye

Despite the online buzz, a recent exchange between the actress and the music executive on Instagram caught fans' attention

Neither Iyabo Ojo nor Paulo Okoye had addressed the rumours circulating about their relationship status

A warm exchange between Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and music executive Paulo Okoye on social media has done little to quiet the chatter surrounding the couple, after footage from Zlatan Ibile's wedding placed the actress beside an unidentified man.

The video, which circulated widely online on Saturday, October 24, showed Iyabo Ojo at the high-profile event in the company of a mystery man, prompting fans and followers to question whether her romance with Paulo Okoye had hit the rocks.

Iyabo Ojo reacted to Paulo's post on Instagram days before Zlatan Ibile's wedding. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The clip drew significant attention, with many reading into the situation and drawing their own conclusions about the pair's relationship.

However, a closer look at Paulo Okoye's Instagram page told a different story. On October, 20, 2026, Iyabo Ojo dropped a string of clapping emojis in the comments section of one of his posts, to which the verified music executive responded warmly, writing "@iyaboojofespris family ❤️🙏".

The brief but affectionate exchange quickly caught the eye of observers, who noted it as a sign that all was well between the two.

Rumours about Iyabo Ojo and Paulo make waves online after Zlatan Ibile's wedding. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and music executive Paul Okoye (known as Paulo) have been in a committed relationship since going public in December 2022.

As of the time this report was published, neither Iyabo Ojo nor Paulo Okoye had publicly addressed the rumours surrounding their relationship.

A screenshot of Iyabo Ojo and Paulo's affectionate exchange is below:

Iyabo Ojo shuts down breakup rumours

Legit.ng reported that in April 2026, Iyabo Ojo warmed the hearts of her fans with a video of her and her lover, Paul Okoye, in London.

The lovers, who used to publicly support and celebrate each other’s wins, suddenly stopped doing so after Iyabo Ojo was dragged into the Verydarkman and Mohbad/Wunmi saga.

They had not been posting about each other for a long time, leading fans to spread rumours that they were no longer together. However, at the London premiere of her movie Return of Arinze, Paulo showed up to support the actress, and a video of their romantic moment surfaced online.

Source: Legit.ng