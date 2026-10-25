Thailand's Cabinet has approved a strict annual cap on how many foreigners from each country can gain permanent residency

A narrow application window opens in March 2026, with specific submission locations named for Bangkok and regional provinces

Stateless foreigners face an even tighter limit under the new regulations, which carry formal government backing

Thailand has set a cap of 100 permanent residency slots per nationality for the 2025 quota year, following a Cabinet-approved announcement issued jointly by the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of Interior on 26 February 2026.

The announcement confirms that foreigners with recognised nationality may apply for up to 100 slots, while stateless individuals are limited to 50 places under the same quota cycle.

Thailand sets annual permanent residency limits by country. Photo credit: Hasnoor Hussain, Yevgen Romanenko

Source: Getty Images

Applications will be accepted between 9 March 2026 and 3 April 2026, during official working hours only.

Applicants based in Bangkok must submit their forms in person at Immigration Bureau 1, Division 1 (Residency Application Section), located at the Government Complex Commemorating His Majesty the King's 80th Birthday Anniversary (5 December 2007), Building B, 2nd Floor, South Wing, 120 Moo 3, Chaeng Wattana 7 Road, Thung Song Hong Subdistrict, Lak Si District, Bangkok.

Those residing outside the capital must submit applications at the immigration office serving their area of residence. Where no local immigration office exists, applicants are directed to visit the nearest available office.

The key requirements under the announcement are as follows:

1. A maximum of 100 foreigners per nationality will be accepted for permanent residency under the 2025 quota.

2. Stateless foreigners are subject to a separate limit of 50 places in total.

3. Applications must be submitted between 9 March 2026 and 3 April 2026 during official working hours.

4. Bangkok applicants must submit at Immigration Bureau 1, Division 1, Building B, 2nd Floor, South Wing, Government Complex, 120 Moo 3, Chaeng Wattana 7 Road, Lak Si District.

5. Applicants in other provinces must submit at their local immigration office, or at the nearest immigration office if none exists in their area.

The quota system applies to the 2025 permanent residency cycle, even though the application period falls within 2026, in line with Thailand's established immigration calendar for processing such requests.

Legit.ng reported that Thailand had listed four categories of foreigners eligible for its 10-year residency visa.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Thailand had named the top three countries whose citizens were granted its 10-year residency visas.

Thailand unveils online platform for 10-year residency visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Thailand had launched an online platform for foreigners seeking its 10-year residency visa.

The Board of Investment (BOI) announced the development, noting that the LTR visa has enrolled 12,010 recipients since its introduction in September 2022, generating an estimated USD 1.28 billion (THB 43 billion) in economic value over four years.

Alongside the portal, the Thailand Investment and Expat Services Center (TIESC) operates as a physical one-stop service hub on floors 6 and 7 of the Parade Zone at One Bangkok.

Source: Legit.ng