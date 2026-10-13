Nigerian streamer Peller revealed he mistakenly transferred N900,000 to an airport worker he only intended to tip N90,000

The visibly frustrated content creator also disclosed he had spent N15 million within a few days without buying anything for himself

Peller's video quickly went viral, sparking a wave of hilarious and sympathetic reactions from fans online

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Adelaja, widely known as Peller, has left the internet in stitches after revealing a painful money blunder that cost him ten times more than he planned.

In a video posted on his Instagram on Tuesday, October 12, 2026, Peller was seen walking and venting about a costly transfer error he made while trying to tip an airport worker who had helped him.

Reactions as Peller accidentally sends N900k instead of N90k to airport worker. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Instead of sending N90,000, he accidentally transferred N900,000, and the recipient wasted no time making herself scarce.

Peller's accidental N900k transfer

A visibly pained Peller recounted the incident to his followers, describing how the mishap unfolded.

"Guys, I swear to Almighty God. Airport person wey dey work, they help me, so I wan press them money, N90,000, am him I wan press oo, I go mistakenly sent N900k. The girl come run away. Walahi, I no fit dey cry, e pain me die," he said.

Peller shares the amount he lost within a few days, fans react. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

The streamer did not stop there. The content creator went on to reveal that the accidental transfer was just one part of a broader spending spiral he could barely account for.

"Bro, the way money dey take go. Bro. Since Wednesday till now is it? I don know how I take spend N15 million. Nothing. I don't buy for myself," he added.

Here is the Instagram video of Peller speaking about his mistake:

Fans react to Peller's money blunder

The clip spread rapidly online, with followers weighing in on both the mix-up and the airport worker's swift exit.

@jmoondabeat wrote:

"God bless you more wins champ"

@zyra_pep commented:

"Opportunity come but once, nah why she run."

@s6ixty4 quipped:

"Why you know press 900 million"

@assssss21948 said:

"Why you no kuku send 9 million"

@samadsanusigbolahan asked:

"How much be 900k"

Osupa Saheed's outfit at Peller's wedding trends

Legit.ng reported that Fuji star Saheed Osupa was among the celebrities who graced Peller and Jarvis’ white wedding, held on Saturday, August 8, 2026, in Lekki, Lagos.

The Fuji musician also thrilled guests with a performance at the star-studded ceremony. Osupa, however, drew particular attention when he arrived, and his outfit at the venue- a black blazer, white shirt, and black trousers- appeared noticeably oversized.

His distinctive walk as he made his way into the wedding venue quickly caught the attention of fans online, with many sharing their observations about his appearance.

Source: Legit.ng