Blessing CEO spent several months in EFCC custody over fraud allegations before regaining her freedom

IVD had faced backlash from the public for appearing unbothered while his lover remained in detention

IVD's post celebrating Blessing CEO's release has sparked a wave of divided reactions online among their fans

After weeks of public criticism over his silence, IVD, the businessman known as Blessing CEO's lover, has finally spoken out following the release of the controversial relationship commentator from EFCC custody.

Blessing Okoro, who brands herself a relationship expert, had been held by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for several months on fraud-related allegations.

IVD shares video of Blessing CE after her release from detention, sends a message to their critics. Photo credit@ivd001

Source: Instagram

During that period, IVD came under heavy fire from netizens who accused him of showing little concern for her situation, particularly after a video of him dancing and vibing to music in his car began circulating online.

However, following her release, IVD wasted no time making his presence felt. He took to his TikTok page on Saturday, 25 October 2026, to share a video of Blessing CEO and address those who had been watching and waiting. His message was unapologetic:

IVD shares an appreciation post after his lover, Blessing CEO regained her freedom months after arrest. Photo credit@ivd001

Source: Instagram

"We enter Lion den but Lion no chop us." In the caption, he wrote: "Thankful lip, freedom at last."

The post was as much a celebration as it was a clapback. He directly called out those who had gone quiet during the ordeal.

Watch IVD's TikTok post celebrating Blessing CEO's release and taunting his critics here:

The post quickly stirred up mixed reactions across social media, with many users divided on both IVD's conduct and Blessing CEO's choices.

@Naomi wrote:

"Blessing leave this man oooo I nor go talk pass like this."

@Gift/Amazonia, however, took a different stance:

"she is very intelligent that's what I like about her."

@DIARY OF A CHURCH GIRL also weighed in, noting:

"She come out, you rush go post her but you have been silent since."

@Estherdannygadgets offered a more light-hearted take, commenting:

"Blessing no go change she don carry 17promax dey show us, welcome back sha pls becareful ."

@N.o.r.a simply added:

"Nkechi Blessing brought me here and you?"

Fans dig up IVD's late wife's chats

Legit.ng reported that some old chats, allegedly belonging to Bimbo, the late wife of businessman IVD, had surfaced online.

It was alleged that the late woman made some sacrifices for her husband and was responsible for his riches.

Source: Legit.ng