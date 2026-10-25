A tiler hired by a hotel in Utako District was found with marks of violence on his body in the early hours of Tuesday

A hotel staff member identified as Joseph Terdoo was discovered unconscious on the floor of Room 301 with multiple injuries

FCT Commissioner of Police Ahmed Sanusi has since issued a public appeal to residents over how disputes are handled

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has taken a man named Samuel Net into custody on suspicion of homic1de, following an incident at a hotel in the Utako District of Abuja in the early hours of Tuesday, 20th October 2026.

Officers from the Utako Divisional Police Headquarters were alerted at approximately 5:00 am after the hotel reported suspicious noise and movement on its third floor.

FCT police arrest tiler after hotel worker dies following violent confrontation in Utako. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

A team was dispatched and traced the disturbance to Room 301, where they made a troubling discovery.

The FCT Police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, said the tiler contracted by the hotel was found bearing visible marks of violence.

Adeh said alongside him, hotel staff member Joseph Terdoo was found lying unconscious on the floor, his body also showing multiple signs of physical injury.

As reported by The Punch, Adeh made this known in a statement released on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

Terdoo was immediately conveyed to Wuse District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Adeh's statement outlined what investigators believe took place:

"Further investigations revealed that the two men had a disagreement which degenerated into a physical confrontation. Samuel pushed Joseph, who fell and hit his head on a wooden object; he fell and collapsed."

Net was subsequently arrested and is being held in connection with Terdoo's death.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the FCT Commissioner of Police Ahmed Sanusi used the occasion to urge Abuja residents to reconsider how they manage conflict.

"He, therefore, enjoins FCT residents to embrace peace and diplomacy in resolving disputes," Adeh's statement noted, adding that the Commissioner specifically advised against "violence and self-help during disagreements."

Residents were also encouraged to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or reach the Command directly on 08032003913 or 08061581938.

Police investigate a hotel worker’s death after a violent dispute in Abuja.

Source: Original

Man dies after hotel check-In with woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the police opened an investigation into the death of a 60-year-old man at a hotel in Dutse, Jigawa state.

Investigators recovered personal items from the hotel room as they examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The woman who was with the deceased has assisted police inquiries as authorities continue their probe.

Source: Legit.ng