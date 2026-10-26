Burna Boy took the stage at Stade de France during the NFL's first-ever regular-season game held in France

The Afrobeats star performed alongside French singer Yseult, running through some of his biggest catalogue hits

His Paris appearance adds to a string of landmark sporting events the Nigerian superstar has performed at globally

Grammy-winning Afrobeats artist Burna Boy delivered a show-stopping halftime performance at the 2026 NFL Paris game on October 25, lighting up Stade de France as the Pittsburgh Steelers faced off against the New Orleans Saints in the NFL's first-ever regular-season fixture on French soil.

Footage circulating on Instagram captured the Nigerian superstar commanding the stage with his trademark energy, treating the crowd to fan favourites including 'Ye', 'On The Low' and 'Last Last'.

Nigerian Afrobeats star Burna Boy delivers a high-energy halftime performance at the NFL game at Stade de France in Paris. Photo: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The Afrobeats superstar was joined on stage by French singer Yseult, adding a local flavour to what was already a landmark occasion for African music on the global stage.

Ahead of the performance, Burna Boy had spoken about his hopes for the evening, drawing on memories of a previous appearance at the same venue.

His selection for the halftime slot comes just weeks after fellow Nigerian artist Ayra Starr made history as the first act to headline an NFL halftime show, signalling a remarkable moment of visibility for African music in mainstream American sports entertainment.

Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy takes the stage during the NFL’s first regular-season game in France, showcasing Afrobeats to an international audience. Photo: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

For Burna Boy, major sporting stages are becoming familiar territory.

In 2023, he performed at both the NBA All-Star Game and the UEFA Champions League final kickoff show.

Earlier in 2026, he and Colombian megastar Shakira shared the stage at the first-ever FIFA World Cup halftime show.

Born Damini Ogulu, the Port Harcourt-raised musician first announced himself to the world with 'Like to Party', the lead single from his debut album 'L.I.F.E', released in 2013.

Since then, he has built one of the most decorated careers in African music history, with a catalogue spanning eight studio albums: 'L.I.F.E' (2013), 'On a Spaceship' (2015), 'Outside' (2018), 'African Giant' (2019), 'Twice As Tall' (2020), 'Love, Damini' (2022), 'I Told Them' (2023) and 'No Sign of Weakness' (2025).

He holds the record for the most Grammy nominations by a Nigerian artist, accumulating 13 nods in total, and claimed the Best Global Music Album award in 2021 for 'Twice As Tall'.

His Paris halftime performance stands as yet another chapter in a career that continues to push African music into spaces once thought out of reach.

Watch Burna Boy perform at the NFL's historic first Paris halftime game in the Instagram video below:

Burna Boy shares warm moment with Odumeje

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a video from businessman Jowizaza’s Lagos party showed Afrobeats star Burna Boy sharing a warm exchange with Odumeje, popularly known as Indaboski.

The footage, which circulated on X on October 12, captured the singer smoking what viewers identified as Igbo before approaching Odumeje, with both men hugging, laughing and chatting as guests recorded them.

Their unexpected interaction sparked amusement and reactions online, with many commenting on the contrast between Burna Boy’s public image and Odumeje’s role as a preacher.

Source: Legit.ng