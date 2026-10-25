Davido and Small Doctor trend after brief meeting at Zlatan’s wedding

Zlatan and Davita's wedding reception in Oniru, Lagos drew some of Nigeria's biggest music names together

Davido and Small Doctor were spotted sharing a warm, memorable moment that caught the attention of many

Footage from the lavish indoor ceremony has been making the rounds online, sparking conversation among fans

Nigerian music heavyweights Davido and Small Doctor turned heads at Zlatan Ibile's wedding reception on 24 October 2026, with a heartfelt interaction between the two artists becoming one of the most talked-about moments of the celebratory evening.

The reception, held in Oniru, Lagos, brought together a glittering crowd inside a beautifully decorated venue adorned with floral arrangements and formal seating.

All eyes on Davido and Small Doctor as they meet at Zlatan’s wedding. Credit: @smalldoctor, @davido

Source: Getty Images

The atmosphere was warm and festive as guests mingled, embraced, and celebrated alongside the newlyweds, Zlatan and Davita.

Footage captured by GoldMyne TV at the event shows the two artists sharing a particularly special moment, the kind of genuine connection that tends to cut through the noise of a busy celebrity gathering.

The clip, filmed in a relaxed handheld style that gave it a private, behind-the-scenes feel, quickly began circulating online following the event.

Both Davido and Small Doctor occupy significant spaces in the Nigerian music landscape, making their public bond at such a high-profile occasion noteworthy for fans and industry watchers alike.

Davido and Small Doctor’s brief exchange at Zlatan’s wedding draws curious reactions. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Zlatan himself is one of the country's most prominent street-hop artists, and his wedding drew the sort of attendance that reflected his standing in the entertainment world.

The video captures the joyous energy of the night, with attendees visibly caught up in the excitement of the celebration around them.

Watch the moment Davido and Small Doctor connect at Zlatan's wedding reception:

Cubana Chiefpriest hails Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that socialite Cubana Chiefpriest hailed Davido in a recent post online.

Chiefpriest shared a picture of the singer posing by his father's private jet. He also included a subtle shade in the caption.

Source: Legit.ng