Content creator King Mitchy made a bold claim about Burna Boy and Verydarkman's much-talked-about school renovation project

King Mitchy alleged that the N250 million Burna Boy reportedly owed VDM was never actually paid to the activist

The video sparked reactions online, with fans debating whether King Mitchy's claims could land her in trouble with either VDM or Burna Boy

Content creator King Mitchy has stirred up fresh controversy surrounding Ratel President Verydarkman's school renovation project, alleging that Nigerian afrobeats star Burna Boy never actually paid the N250 million he reportedly owes the activist.

In a video posted on Sunday, 25 October 2026, King Mitchy, whose full name is Mukoro Ereremena Michelle, shared her opinion on the school project while in conversation with former *Big Brother Naija* housemate Phyna.

King Mitchy discussses with Phyna about VDM and Burna Boy's school project, she makes bold claim. Photo credit@kingmitchy/@buranboygram/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

King Mitchy's claims on the school project

According to King Mitchy, the school renovation that has been widely attributed to Burna Boy's generosity was not funded by the singer at all.

She argued that Verydarkman used money from his NGO to carry out the project, and that the donation from Burna Boy that was expected to back the work has still not materialised since then.

"That money back from him, you're supposed to build a school with the money, so that one should just be one of the schools that you have built with the NGO money, nothing like Burna Boy dey owe you, do you understand? Burna Boy never paid the N250 million," she said.

King Mitchy sends memo to Burna Boy about the school project he allegedly sponsered with VDM. Photo credit@kingmitchy

Source: Instagram

She went further, insisting that the optics of the project were misleading, suggesting that Burna Boy should not receive any credit for a school funded by NGO money while he allegedly still has an outstanding debt to VDM.

Phyna appeared visibly taken aback during the conversation, asking King Mitchy to confirm whether Burna Boy had truly never handed over the funds.

King Mitchy's response was blunt: "If he give am that money, I no go play your music again."

Phyna also weighed in, adding her own take with characteristic flair: "My sister's spirit never comot leg for the werey neck. E don cast, if you talk anything now."

Watch the full conversation on X between King Mitchy and Phyna here:

Fans react to King Mitchy's claims

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with many users weighing in on whether King Mitchy's claims hold water.

@japh_man wrote:

"This babe better be saying the truth o, because if na cruise she dey catch us, Odogwu fit help her rearrange her mouth. Aje!"

@Ayomi97648677 commented:

"This one don start again.. if vdm start to drag her now.. na to go carry hypo Dey drink"

@iamSuskid_ added:

"And dem rush paint themselves for the school oo"

Smart BM shares update about King Mitchy

Legit.ng reported that Smart BM shared a video about King Mitchy following the announcement of her alleged demise a few hours ago.

Smart BM had visited the brand influencer after hearing about her demise, and he met her in a pitiable state. He shared the condition she was in and asked her fans to cease fire on her over her feud with VDM.

Source: Legit.ng