Media personality Sokoyokoto served as the MC at Pastor EA Adeboye's granddaughter's wedding in the US

Fans couldn't stop talking about the moment the RCCG General Overseer and his wife exchanged glances during the ceremony

Pastor Adeboye's uncontrollable smile and his tambourine appearance had Nigerians flooding the comments section

A video from the wedding of RCCG General Overseer Pastor EA Adeboye's granddaughter in the United States has got Nigerians talking, and it is all because of one very heartwarming detail: the cleric and his wife's reaction to being celebrated.

On Sunday, October 25, 2026, media personality and professional Alaga Iduro (known as MC in English), Foluso Ogunjimi, popularly known as Sokoyokoto, took to Instagram to share a clip from the ceremony, where she served as the standing master of ceremonies on Saturday, October 24.

Sokoyokoto hosted Pastor Adeboye’s granddaughter’s US wedding. Credit: sokoyokoto/eaadeboye

Source: Instagram

In her caption, she wrote,

"It's a great honor and Privilege to be a part of this beautiful Moment. I celebrate you Maami @pastorfoluadeboye."

What caught the attention of fans, however, was not just the grandeur of the occasion, but the quiet, tender exchange between Pastor Adeboye and his wife, Pastor Mrs Folu Adeboye, as Sokoyokoto hyped them before the wedding guests. The video showed the couple visibly moved, exchanging glances and smiling at one another as each was celebrated in turn.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Adeboye's son, Leke, shared why he doesn't want to succeed his father as the general overseer of RCCG.

Pastor Adeboye and his wife shared a tender moment as guests celebrated them at their granddaughter’s wedding. Credit: eaadeboye

Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment Pastor Adeboye and his wife were hyped at their granddaughter's wedding in the US is below:

What fans said about Adeboye and wife

Nigerians watching the clip found the moment almost too pure to scroll past, and the reactions came pouring in.

User `_boomeee` wrote,

"It's the way Daddy G.O looked at mummy G and laughed for me."

`tosinsoetan` was equally touched, noting,

"It's the way they looked at each other! Mummy smiled at Daddy when he was being celebrated, and Daddy did the same when it was her turn. ❤️❤️❤️ So sweet to see! 🥹❤️"

`ohge_dev` added a humorous twist:

"Daddy Can't hide his laugh with all the hype MC is giving them 😂 😂 😂 so humble daddy and Mummy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

`shuga_clothings` kept it short and sweet:

"Daddy oooo.... Baba couldn't hold it😂"

`ibioluwa_08` jokingly imagined what was going through the clergyman's mind, writing,

"Baba go just dey talk for him mind 'Shey this one no too much😂'"

One moment that particularly stood out for `abigailhabby` was a familiar sight from the veteran pastor:

"Ahhh Daddy still took his tambourine 👏👏👏 Me and my household will serve the lord till the very end."

For `iam_adelekeafolaken`, the video was convincing enough to hit the follow button:

"Well done ma, was just smiling all through 😍😍😍, this made me follow you ma."

The clip, warm and unscripted in the best way, offered Nigerians a rare glimpse into the personal joy of one of the country's most prominent religious figures at a family milestone.

Profile of RCCG pastor sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor J.F. Odesola, RCCG Assistant General Overseer, went viral after showing off his academic record that included six PhDs, four master’s degrees and three bachelor’s degrees.

His qualifications span more than nine institutions and a range of fields, but the claims sparked debate online, with some people asking how one person could earn so many degrees.

Proofreading by Olumide Alake, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng