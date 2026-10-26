Hong Kong has expanded its Short-stay Visa (STV) Scheme to cover 18 sectors, making it easier for foreign talent to enter the city for short-term activities

The expansion added the Social Welfare sector for the first time, alongside new authorised organisations in three existing sectors

A total of approximately 490 authorised organisations now fall under the expanded scheme across areas ranging from finance to innovation and technology

Hong Kong has expanded its Short-stay Visa (STV) Scheme to cover 18 sectors/occupations, allowing non-local talent to enter the city for specified short-term activities without going through the employment (work) visa process.

The Hong Kong government announced the update, bringing the total number of authorised organisations under the scheme to about 490. The move aims to make it easier for foreign professionals and specialists to participate in short-term engagements such as symposiums, workshops, and research activities organised by approved host bodies.

Hong Kong names communities where foreigners can go to without visas. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Social welfare sector joins STV scheme

The most notable addition in this round of expansion is the Social Welfare sector, included in the scheme for the first time. Foreign participants attending qualifying activities organised by authorised welfare organisations can now enter Hong Kong under the STV arrangement.

Alongside this new sector, the government also broadened the scope of three existing sectors — international and mega events, higher education, and finance — by adding more authorised organisations and eligible short-term activities to each.

Hong Kong: Full list of covered sectors

The expanded STV Scheme now covers the following sectors:

Medical and healthcare; Higher education; Arts and culture; Sports; Heritage; Creative industries; Innovation and technology; The Hong Kong Laureate Forum; Aviation; International/mega events; Finance; Development and construction; Environment; Occupational safety and health; Maritime; Think tanks; Social welfare A general "others" category.

According to the Hong Kong government:

"They may participate in the specified short-term activities for up to 14 consecutive calendar days upon each arrival, and receive remuneration for the specified activities concerned."

All other arrangements under the scheme remain unchanged following the expansion.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Hong Kong listed 22 countries whose citizens qualify for special immigration facilitation.

Hong Kong: Working holiday scheme eligibility

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hong Kong announced its Working Holiday Scheme, including the 13 countries whose citizens can apply and the annual quotas for each.

Australia has 5,000 places, while Austria and the Netherlands have just 100 each. But no African country is on the list, leaving travellers from across the continent without a route into the scheme.

Source: Legit.ng