Mourners gathered on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, to honour late Nigerian gospel minister Toluwanisings with a candlelight procession

Pictures from the tribute event, showing mourners dressed in black carrying a photo frame of the late singer

Toluwanisings passed away on October 14, 2026, after a sudden collapse, with burial arrangements still unannounced by his family

Friends, fans, and well-wishers gathered on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, to hold a candlelight procession in tribute to late Nigerian gospel minister Olayemi Bayonle Bolaji, widely known as Toluwanisings.

The tribute came exactly one week after the singer's shocking passing on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, following a sudden collapse that left the Nigerian gospel music community in mourning.

Friends and fans pay tribute to the late gospel singer Toluwanisings. Credit: toluwanisings/bbcnewsyoruba

Source: Instagram

Photos from the procession, shared by BBC Yoruba, showed attendees dressed in black outfits, solemnly holding candles as they paid their final respects. A portrait of the late Toluwanisings was prominently displayed at the front of the gathering, serving as the centrepiece of the emotional event.

Toluwanisings' family yet to announce burial plans

As of the time this report was published, the singer's family had not yet released any information regarding his burial arrangements. The procession was therefore one of the earliest formal public tributes to the gospel minister since his death.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that UCH Ibadan reacted after narratives about Toluwanisings' final hour.

Friends and fans gathered to remember late singer Toluwanisings. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

Pictures from Toluwanisings' candlelight procession are below:

React to Toluwanisings' candlelight procession

The candlelight procession stirred a wave of grief on Facebook, with many expressing how deeply the loss had affected them.

Racheal Akintolu wrote:

"Hmnnnn. May your great soul rest in perfect peace Toluwanisings. Life oh life😭"

Folalu Olufunke commented:

"Hummm, it's well 😭😭😭"

Aderemi Oladipupo shared:

"We grieve painfully, still you are GOD"

Adekale Kenny wrote:

"To think that I'm listening to his song right now. Rip MOG"

Princess Bamidele Rachael said:

"Humm just like that 💔 may his soul rest in peace"

Ayomide Arowolo added:

"Rest well, God's General"

Taokeek Sunday wrote:

"May Lord accept his short coming"

Bidemi Olaoba performs Toluwanisings' song

Legit.ng also reported that Bidemi Olaoba brought a packed audience to tears on Friday, October 17, 2026, when he paid tribute to his late colleague Toluwanisings at the Night of Elevation, a Christian worship event.

Olaoba honoured the deceased singer by performing one of Toluwanisings' signature songs, "Kabiysei Olorun Ayo," just days after the gospel artist's passing. The moment was captured on video and shared on Instagram by the account @celestialheritage.

Source: Legit.ng