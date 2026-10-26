Woli Agba, Dele Omo Woli Take Legal Action Over Allegations Linking Them to Toluwanisings' Death
- Popular comedy duo Woli Agba and Dele Omo Woli engaged solicitors over circulating online allegations
- The allegations falsely link the content creators to the death of gospel artist Toluwanisings
- Their lawyers warned that anyone resharing the content could face legal consequences
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Ayobami Ajewole, widely known as Woli Agba, and Olamide Oladimeji, popularly called Dele Omo Woli, have issued a formal public notice warning against the spread of what they describe as false and damaging allegations circulating about them online.
In a statement released through GemGold Solicitors and shared on Instagram on Sunday, October 25, 2026, the legal firm declared that certain publications falsely connecting their clients to the death of gospel artist Toluwanisings are entirely without basis.
The notice described the allegations as malicious and defamatory, calling on members of the public to stop spreading the content immediately.
The solicitors outlined three clear demands: that people stop publishing or sharing the false claims, that they refrain from endorsing or reposting such statements, and that any previously shared content be taken down without delay.
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The notice also carried a firm warning that individuals who continue to circulate the material could face legal liability, with the firm signalling its readiness to pursue substantial damages and injunctive relief under both civil and criminal law.
The allegations, which have been spreading across social media platforms, link Woli Agba and Dele Omo Woli, alongside gospel singer Tope Alabi and fellow comedian Woli Arole, to the circumstances surrounding Toluwanisings' death. The claims originated from Canada-based preacher Tayo Kumuyi, also known as Pastor Tayo, though they remain unverified.
This development follows a similar move by Tope Alabi, who had already taken legal steps in response to the same wave of allegations.
The public notice was digitally signed and sealed on October 23, 2026.
Woli Agba and Dele Omo Woli's response to the allegation is below:
Woli Agba mourns Toluwanisings’ death
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian and gospel minister Woli Agba paid tribute to gospel singer Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.
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In his Instagram post, Woli Agba described the loss as heartbreaking, using the phrase “Sunset at Midday” to reflect the singer’s untimely passing and recalling the impact of his unique voice.
He prayed for God to comfort the late singer’s wife, children and other loved ones, ending his tribute with a farewell message: “Sing with the Angels, Bro.”
Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng