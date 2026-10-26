Popular comedy duo Woli Agba and Dele Omo Woli engaged solicitors over circulating online allegations

The allegations falsely link the content creators to the death of gospel artist Toluwanisings

Their lawyers warned that anyone resharing the content could face legal consequences

Ayobami Ajewole, widely known as Woli Agba, and Olamide Oladimeji, popularly called Dele Omo Woli, have issued a formal public notice warning against the spread of what they describe as false and damaging allegations circulating about them online.

In a statement released through GemGold Solicitors and shared on Instagram on Sunday, October 25, 2026, the legal firm declared that certain publications falsely connecting their clients to the death of gospel artist Toluwanisings are entirely without basis.

Woli Agba and Dele Omo Woli’s solicitors warn of legal action over false online allegations linking them to Toluwanisings’ death. Credit: woliagbaajewole/deleomowoli/toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

The notice described the allegations as malicious and defamatory, calling on members of the public to stop spreading the content immediately.

The solicitors outlined three clear demands: that people stop publishing or sharing the false claims, that they refrain from endorsing or reposting such statements, and that any previously shared content be taken down without delay.

The notice also carried a firm warning that individuals who continue to circulate the material could face legal liability, with the firm signalling its readiness to pursue substantial damages and injunctive relief under both civil and criminal law.

The allegations, which have been spreading across social media platforms, link Woli Agba and Dele Omo Woli, alongside gospel singer Tope Alabi and fellow comedian Woli Arole, to the circumstances surrounding Toluwanisings' death. The claims originated from Canada-based preacher Tayo Kumuyi, also known as Pastor Tayo, though they remain unverified.

Woli Agba and Dele Omo Woli issue a warning following claims linking them to Toluwanisings' demise. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

This development follows a similar move by Tope Alabi, who had already taken legal steps in response to the same wave of allegations.

The public notice was digitally signed and sealed on October 23, 2026.

Woli Agba and Dele Omo Woli's response to the allegation is below:

Woli Agba mourns Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian and gospel minister Woli Agba paid tribute to gospel singer Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

In his Instagram post, Woli Agba described the loss as heartbreaking, using the phrase “Sunset at Midday” to reflect the singer’s untimely passing and recalling the impact of his unique voice.

He prayed for God to comfort the late singer’s wife, children and other loved ones, ending his tribute with a farewell message: “Sing with the Angels, Bro.”

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng