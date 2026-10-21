The family of late gospel singer Toluwanisings announced a Night of Tributes scheduled for October 27, 2026, at the Hall of Grace, Jogor Centre in Ibadan

The late singer, whose full name was Olayemi Bayonle Bolaji, left behind a wife and two daughters

Fans and supporters rallied online, urging the public to offer financial assistance to the family he left behind

The family of late gospel minister Olayemi Bayonle Bolaji, widely known as Toluwanisings, has announced a tribute night to celebrate the life and legacy of the beloved singer.

The announcement was shared on Wednesday, October 21, through the singer's verified Instagram account. The event, titled "A Night of Tributes: Honouring the Life and Legacy of Toluwanisings," is scheduled for Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at 3:00 PM. Attendees are expected to dress in white and gather at the Hall of Grace inside the Jogor Centre.

Toluwanisings’ family rally support his wife and two daughters following the gospel singer’s death. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

The post described the occasion as "a night of love, reflection, heartfelt tributes, cherished memories, and thanksgiving to God," with the family expressing grief while also holding on to faith.

"Some lives leave footprints that time can never erase," the post read. "Some voices may fall silent, but their songs, impact, and memories will forever echo in our hearts."

Toluwanisings’ family shares plans for his night of tribute in Ibadan. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

Details about Toluwanisings' night of tribute are below:

Toluwanisings' family seeks public support

Beyond announcing the tribute event, the family also reached out to the public for financial support on behalf of the wife and two daughters the gospel singer left behind.

The call resonated with many online, who urged followers to contribute whatever they could.

The post Toluwanisings' family shared, seeking support from the public, is below:

A candlelight procession held earlier in the singer's honour had already drawn an emotional response from fans and colleagues, underscoring how deeply the singer's passing has affected the Nigerian gospel music community.

Fans rally around Toluwanisings' family

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans and followers on Instagram below:

@sparklesdammy wrote:

"Everyone please be sensitive at this moment and let all support the wife and children please, ejor 🙏❤️"

@folasadeadetomiwa commented:

"Blessings will overflow iJmn"

@queen_shantelofapex shared:

"Reality is setting in for me"

@thatbl_ackgurl said:

"Please let's support ejor 🥹🙏🏽🙏🏽"

@thatbl_ackgurl added in a follow-up comment:

"If you truly loved him, please send even if it's just a token. May God replenish our pockets in Jesus name 🙏🏽"

@excelsior_foods wrote:

"Please no bad comments, let us all help her, this is the only time we can do it. God bless us all in Jesus name 🙏"

Bidemi Olaoba performs Toluwanisings' song

Legit.ng also reported that Bidemi Olaoba brought a packed audience to tears on Friday, October 17, 2026, when he paid tribute to his late colleague Toluwanisings at the Night of Elevation, a Christian worship event.

Olaoba honoured the deceased singer by performing one of Toluwanisings' signature songs, "Kabiysei Olorun Ayo," just days after the gospel artist's passing. The moment was captured on video and shared on Instagram by the account @celestialheritage.

Source: Legit.ng