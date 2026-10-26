The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) celebrated a historic milestone in its Department of Linguistics and Nigerian Languages

Isyaku Aliu Muhammed became the first person to graduate with a B.A. in Hausa and Literature from the institution

The announcement drew widespread congratulations and calls for the history-making graduate to be retained by the university

Isyaku Aliu Muhammed has written his name into the academic records of the University of Ilorin after becoming the first student ever to graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Hausa and Literature from the institution.

The University of Ilorin shared the news on its official Facebook page on October 22, 2026, describing the achievement as a defining moment of academic expansion and cultural pride.

UNILORIN celebrates the first graduate in Hausa and Literature since the programme began. Photo credit: University of Ilorin, Nigeria, unilorin.edu.ng

Source: Facebook

The announcement was made on behalf of the Department of Linguistics and Nigerian Languages, which celebrated the milestone as a landmark for the faculty and the wider university community.

A historic first at UNILORIN

Isyaku's graduation marks a significant step in the recognition of indigenous Nigerian languages at the tertiary level.

By completing the Hausa and Literature programme, he has blazed a trail for future students who may choose to pursue the same course at the university.

The Department of Linguistics and Nigerian Languages, which sits within UNILORIN's Faculty of Arts, framed the achievement not only as a personal victory for Isyaku but as a broader statement about the institution's commitment to preserving and promoting Nigerian linguistic heritage.

See the University of Ilorin's post celebrating Isyaku's historic graduation below:

UNILORIN community reacts to the news

The post attracted congratulatory messages from members of the academic community and the public, with several commenters calling on the university to retain Isyaku as a staff member.

@Ayantayo Sunday said:

"Congratulations to Aliyu. Congratulations to the Department of Linguistics and Nigerian Languages. Congratulations to Faculty of Art. Congratulations to University of Ilorin."

@Ridwan Sarumi said:

"He should be retained."

@Jagun Abdulwahab said:

"I would also congratulate him in advance of his retainment. 🥰"

@Olushola Folake Mutiat said:

"Record breaker! Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉."

Legit.ng reported that a brother and his sister had bagged first-class degrees from UNILORIN with different CGPAs.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that UNILORIN's overall best graduating student, who had a 5.00 CGPA, had shared what he scored in the JAMB exam.

UNILORIN Mathematics graduate gets perfect CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a UNILORIN Mathematics graduate had finished with a perfect CGPA.

The graduate credited his achievement to self-belief, consistency, adaptability and a firm determination to succeed.

He said the ambition to finish with a perfect score took shape early.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng