Livestreaming is fast becoming the new trend in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, attracting celebrities, influencers, and content creators alike

From Peller and Carter Efe to Tekno and Sandra Benede, more personalities are exploring the opportunities that streaming offers

Beyond entertainment, the growing interest raises questions about money, fame, audience engagement, and the power of digital platforms

The Nigerian entertainment industry is witnessing a growing interest in livestreaming, with celebrities, comedians, musicians, and social media influencers increasingly embracing the digital platform to connect with fans, showcase their personalities, and explore new income opportunities.

What was once largely associated with gamers and technology enthusiasts has evolved into a major form of entertainment, attracting attention from different segments of the industry.

Peller, Tekno, and Sandra Benede transition from skit-making, music, and modeling to livestreaming. Photo credit@sandrabenede/@peller089/tekno

Source: Instagram

From social media sensations Peller and Carter Efe to music star Tekno and influencer Sandra Benede, the growing conversation around streaming raises an important question: what is driving this sudden interest, and why are more entertainers turning their attention to the digital space?

1. Attraction of Money and New Revenue Opportunities

One of the major reasons behind the growing interest in livestreaming is its potential to generate income. Unlike traditional entertainment channels, where earnings may depend on record sales, performances, television appearances, or endorsement deals, livestreaming offers creators different ways to monetise their online presence.

Through virtual gifts, paid subscriptions, advertising, sponsorships and collaborations, streamers can turn audience engagement into a source of revenue.

Peller, whose rise to prominence has been closely associated with TikTok Live, has helped draw attention to the financial possibilities of the platform.

In February 2025, he reportedly disclosed that he could earn between ₦15 million and ₦20 million weekly from TikTok, although these figures were based on his own statements and have not been independently audited.

His revelation generated conversations about the earning potential of livestreaming and encouraged greater interest in the business side of content creation.

For entertainers seeking additional revenue streams, the attraction is understandable. A creator with a loyal audience can potentially earn from live interactions without relying exclusively on traditional media or waiting for a major entertainment deal.

1a. Peller and Carter Efe: The Power of Personality

Carter Efe and Pller quit skit making as they transition to streaming while sharing the reason for their action. Photo credit@peller089/@carterefe

Source: Instagram

Peller and Carter Efe illustrate how personality-driven content can become a major attraction in the streaming industry.

Peller has built a following through his spontaneous conversations, humour, reactions, and interactions with viewers. His appeal lies partly in the sense of unpredictability that accompanies his livestreams. Audiences tune in not only to watch him but also to join conversations and witness moments that may quickly go viral.

Carter Efe, on the other hand, has transitioned from comedy skits into livestreaming, demonstrating that creators can expand beyond the platforms that initially made them popular. His collaborations and entertaining exchanges with other personalities have helped introduce his content to wider audiences.

Now, creators no longer have to depend solely on carefully edited videos or scripted comedy to remain relevant. Livestreaming allows them to build a more continuous relationship with their audiences, with viewers becoming active participants rather than passive spectators.

2. The influence of viral moments and celebrity collaborations

Another major factor driving the streaming trend is the ability to create viral moments in real time.

The memorable exchange, unexpected reaction, celebrity appearance, or controversial statement can quickly spread across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and X. Even people who did not watch the original livestream may encounter clips from it, prompting them to search for the creator or tune in to subsequent sessions. For instance, when Peller featured a groundnut seller and her daughter, whom he gave N1million, the lady was able to leverage the exposure she got from Peller's live stream to start her own.

Celebrity collaborations have also played an important role in increasing the visibility of Nigerian streamers. For Instance, when Davido graced Peller's live stream, the streamer made over N1.5million from the lions he was gifted during the session. Though, according to him, meeting and streaming with Davido, one of the biggest Afrobeats stars in Nigeria, was more rewarding than the money he made.

When established musicians and entertainers appear on livestreams, they introduce creators to new audiences while allowing fans to see a different side of their favourite personalities.

For streamers, such appearances can increase visibility, attract new followers and create opportunities for future partnerships.

Tekno and the expanding role of musicians in digital entertainment

Tekno transitions into streaming as he shares his plan with his fans in a viral video. Photo credit@tekno

Source: Instagram

For musicians such as Tekno (Augustine Kelechi), streaming represents a wider digital environment in which music promotion, celebrity engagement, and online visibility can intersect. While granting an interview, the music star noted that he would launch his own streaming platform in 2026, specifically in November.

Artists have long used social media to announce new releases, tease upcoming projects, and interact with their audiences. Livestreaming offers another avenue for these activities, allowing musicians to communicate directly with fans, discuss their creative process, preview music, or participate in conversations that extend beyond their recorded work.

However, it is important to distinguish music streaming from livestreaming. Music streaming involves listening to recorded songs on services such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Audiomack, while livestreaming involves broadcasting live video or audio to an online audience.

Ultimately, the broader appeal for musicians is the opportunity to maintain visibility between releases and develop stronger relationships with fans in an increasingly competitive digital market.

Sandra Benede and the Appeal of Direct Audience Engagement

Sandra Bende transitions from modeling and music viven to livestreaming. Photo credit@sandrabenede

Source: Instagram

The growing streaming conversation also extends to influencers and personalities such as Sandra Benede, whose public profile places her within Nigeria's wider social media culture.

For her, digital platforms provide opportunities to showcase lifestyle content, interact with followers, discuss trending topics and build communities around her personality. Livestreaming can deepen these relationships by allowing audiences to ask questions, share opinions and receive immediate responses.

Rather than seeing celebrities only through polished photographs, music videos or edited posts, viewers can experience more spontaneous conversations and unscripted moments. Benede has been able to achieve that by streaming with her colleagues, including Peller, Jarvis, and Naira Marley, whom she is rumoured to have had an affair with.

3. The desire for fame, relevance and digital influence

Beyond financial rewards, livestreaming has become an avenue for visibility and cultural relevance.

The competition for attention in Nigeria's entertainment industry is intense. New musicians, comedians, influencers and aspiring entertainers emerge regularly, making it increasingly difficult to maintain a consistent audience.

Livestreaming provides an alternative route to visibility because creators can engage audiences directly without necessarily depending on traditional gatekeepers. A compelling broadcast can attract thousands of viewers, while short clips from the session can reach even more people after being shared across social media.

The format also rewards consistency. Creators who regularly entertain, inform or engage their audiences may gradually build recognisable online identities and communities.

For established entertainers, streaming can help them remain part of the conversation. For emerging creators, it can provide a platform to demonstrate their talent and potentially attract the attention of brands, record labels and other industry players.

A New Generation of Fans Wants Participation, Not Just Entertainment

Audience behaviour is another important reason behind the growth of livestreaming.

Many younger social media users are drawn to interactive entertainment, where they can comment, ask questions, react to events and influence the direction of a conversation. Unlike conventional television, livestreaming allows viewers to participate while the content is being produced.

Features such as live chats, virtual gifts, audience challenges and collaborative broadcasts help create a sense of community.

This participatory experience can make livestreaming feel more personal and immediate than conventional forms of entertainment.

It also explains why ordinary conversations, humorous exchanges and seemingly unscripted situations can attract substantial attention. In many cases, the connection between the creator and the audience becomes as important as the content itself.

Peller shares celebrity to stream with

Legit.ng reported that popular Nigerian TikTok streamer Peller shared a new video in which he revealed the next music star he hopes to host on his TikTok Live session.

In the recording, Peller expressed confidence that the same grace that helped him connect with top artists, including Davido and Tiwa Savage, would also help him secure a live session with Wizkid.

However, his plans have attracted criticism from members of Wizkid FC, who took to the comment section to share their reactions. While Peller remains hopeful about featuring the award-winning singer, some fans have questioned his expectations, sparking fresh conversations about the possibility of Wizkid appearing on his TikTok Live.

Source: Legit.ng