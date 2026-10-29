The Czech Republic has published details of a long-term special work visa available to citizens of five specific countries

The visa covers jobs in agriculture, food and beverage manufacturing, and forestry, with both applicant and employer required to join a government-approved programme

The special work visa is valid for a maximum of one year with no possibility of extension

The Czech Republic has outlined which countries are eligible for its long-term special work visa, and only five nations made the list.

The visa is tied to specific employment sectors. Eligible job categories include crop and animal production, gamekeeping and related activities, forestry and logging, food production, and beverage production. Applicants outside these industries do not qualify.

The Czech Republic mentions the countries on the special work visa list. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to the Czech Republic's government, citizens from the following countries may apply:

1. Bosnia and Herzegovina

2. Georgia

3. Moldavia

4. Northern Macedonia

5. Ukraine

How Czech special work visa works

Both the visa applicant and the prospective employer must participate in a government-approved programme administered by the Czech Ministry of Agriculture. This means neither party can act independently outside the programme's framework to qualify for the visa.

The visa also imposes a firm restriction on employer type. The employer must not be a labour agency, and this can be confirmed through the Labour Office of the Czech Republic database. Only direct employers in the qualifying sectors may participate.

The visa has a maximum validity of one year with no extension option, meaning holders must leave when the visa expires and cannot apply to prolong their stay under the same visa category.

The programme appears designed to address labour shortages in the Czech agricultural and food production sectors by creating a structured, government-managed pathway for workers from a defined group of countries to fill roles that may otherwise go unfilled.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the UK government published the eligibility criteria for its Scale-up Worker visa, targeting skilled professionals seeking to work at fast-growing British companies.

Thailand: Foreigners granted 10-year residency visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Thailand mentioned its Long-Term Resident visa programme, including the 12,010 approvals granted since its launch in September 2022 and the top three countries whose citizens received the visas.

The programme has brought an estimated $1.28 billion into Thailand’s economy, while the government aims to attract one million wealthy or talented foreign residents over the next five years.

Source: Legit.ng