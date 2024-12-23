Nigerian live streamer Peller has caused a stir after opening up about how much he makes from TikTok

The content creator was on the Honest Bunch podcast when he revealed the highest amount he made from the app in one night

Peller’s disclosure took many netizens by surprise and led to some of them asking him important questions

Nigerian live streamer Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, aka Peller, is in the news after he opened up about what he makes from TikTok.

Just recently, the young content creator was a guest on The Honest Bunch podcast when one of the hosts, Nedu, asked him about his TikTok earnings.

Peller was asked about the highest amount he had made and he revealed that it was N10 million. According to Peller, he made the huge amount in one night on TikTok.

He said:

“N10 million is the biggest money I’ve gotten from TikTok, one night like that wey I play one match like that, I come get N10 million."

When asked how that was possible, Peller explained that he made the money from the gifts viewers drop for him on his TikTok live. In his words:

“They would be gifting you, so those gifts na money. The lion money no much, people go just dey make mouth.”

Speaking further, Peller cleared the air about when he went live on TikTok with Davido. According to him, people claimed he made $200,000 from the live show when they only made about N1.5 million.

See the video below:

Reactions as Peller discloses highest amount made on TikTok

Peller’s disclosure about the N10 million he made in a single night on TikTok soon became a trending topic on social media. The livestreamer’s earnings started an online discussion. Read some of the comments from netizens below:

Jas_essentials_socialmedia:

“He is really doing well. God's grace is upon his life.”

Theifeanyiii:

“That lady wan switch career😂.”

mucluxury:

“Nigga has a bright future ahead . Just calm and achieve all.”

Padi_mann:

“They actually make a lot of money through their platforms, but the main issue is Tiktok as a platform gets 50% commission from the stars and money made from fans. One of the reasons the US want them to start selling shares or they pack their load.”

Pinessca_steve:

“2025 , I AM SETTING UP MY RING-LIGHT😎😎😎😎.”

theamybenson:

“That lady don Dey rethink her career 😂.”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“The lady that asked how does it work don dey rethink her career 😩.”

Iam_djgeorge:

“10m from TikTok hmm 🤔 na to go set ring light oo.”

abdul_vaughanon:

“Me as confused as my fellow Millennials “How How does it work ? “ 😆😆😆”

kemmy800:

“Sha no tell peller ur secret ooooooo😩.”

goodgrove1's profile picture:

“These guys exposing how much they make ...tinubu's tax collectors will come calling very soon silly people.”

vivian_festus_genevieve:

“He’s not lying o, money Dey that TikTok.”

cindythomas5225:

“I heard that tik tik takes 85% of the money from those gifts.”

Okewu_marvelous:

“So his bad grammar is a part of his content.”

layor_mih_:

“This guy too dey talk Metchew.”

Sh3ikhabdul:

“This guy is a straight clown 😂😂😂, happy for him shaa he's a real entertainer.”

Yungblliz_:

“This boy don see 10 million and more at him age and people dey complain say him dey rude😅 Wetin una expect before?”

Hassyglobal:

“Audio money 😂.”

Peller and Jarvis attack man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis made it to the frontline of blogs following their recent video online.

Legit.ng reported that the two youngsters became an online discussion after they shared a kiss on stage at an award event.

The TikTok stars, during a live video, addressed a particular techie who criticised them for working together.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

