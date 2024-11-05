Peller has made a new video where she spoke about the next artist he was going to have TikTok live session with

In the recording, he noted that the same glory that helped him to get Davido, Tiwa Savage and the others will work in getting Wizkid

His plan was greeted with criticism from Wizkid FC, who reacted in the comment section of the post

Popular TikToker, Habeeb Hamzat, professionally known as Peller, has shared the next person he was planning to do a TikTok live session with.

Legit.ng had reported that Peller had done a TikTok live session with David Adeleke, better known as Davido. He gave fans an update right from the time he arrived at the singer's house.

Peller shares plan with his fans. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

In another video on his Instagram story, he told Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid that he was coming.

Peller shares how he will get Wizkid

In the recording, he explained that the glory that got him to do a TikTok live session with Tiwa Savage, Kizz Daniel, Davido will also help him get Wizkid.

The funny man mentioned that he does not care what it will take, as he took an oath in the recording.

Recall that Peller had appreciated the man, who linked him with Davido after he had the live session.

See the video here:

What fans said about Peller's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Peller about his next plan. Here are some of the comments below:

@__seffmade:

"De play you don do with osakpolo no mean say you go do with wiz e different gan the funniest tin b say wetin una de do for live sef Notin una go just de dance con de wear e chain Shey wiz b like influencer to you."

@evil_cubby:

"Keep ur glory one side. Wizkid look like Davido mate ?"

@senseman850:

"Sorry to say , u no fit see draw lol."

@khinqdave:

"If he can host OBO and 30bg accepted him who is wiz kid. Be wise, we talking money here…. They’ll both gain but Wiz no fit get views pass peller for any platform as at present, stop playing, argue this thing in your thoughts."

@sexymummyboyz:

"Looks like this baby's friend has rescued."

@promzy_fundz2:

"Peller rest you think say everybody na una TikTok celebrity??"

@tycoon4rl:

"Ahh na big dream be that one ooo."

@naomidavid_:

"Lol. Ask Korty."

@ydk.santizzy:

"Wizkid no be TikToker oooo."

@wasmartclothing:

"Wake this boy up, he’s dreaming make e no go bed wet oooo."

GehGeh speaks about Peller, Davido

Preciously, Legit.ng reported that the social media financial expert, said that Peller helped Davido's career by going on TikTok live session with him.

In a video made by the content creator, he noted that Davido was better than his colleagues, Wizkid and Burna Boy.

His utterance was greeted with criticism by fans in the comment section, who shared their opinion about it.

Source: Legit.ng