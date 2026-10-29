Gilmore has explained why he would not automatically accept advice from billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote, despite his status as Africa’s richest man

Gilmore argued that advice that works for one person may not produce the same results for someone in a different situation

He also described himself as the “king of POV in Africa”, stressing that people interpret situations differently because of their individual experiences

Nigerian content creator Gilmore has explained why he would reject advice from billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote, arguing that wealth and success do not necessarily make someone’s counsel suitable for everyone.

Speaking on the WithChude Podcast recently, the content creator said people often offer advice based on their personal experiences and perspectives, which may not align with the circumstances of the person receiving it.

Gilmore says he will not take advice from Aliko Dangote. Photos: @gilmore/@alikodangote_gcon/IG.

Source: Instagram

Using Dangote as an example, he explained that even advice from one of Africa’s most successful businessmen might not work for him.

Why Gilmore would reject Dangote’s advice

“If Dangote gives me advice, I’ll reject it because he’s giving me advice from his own point of view,” Gilmore said.

He added that a strategy that works for Dangote might not deliver the same outcome for someone else.

“It may work for Dangote, but it may not work for me. I’m the king of POV in Africa. I brought POV to Nigeria,” he stated.

Gilmore’s comments centred on the importance of considering individual circumstances before adopting another person’s approach to life or business.

Rather than judging advice solely by the success of the person giving it, he believes people should consider whether it applies to their own situations.

Gilmore explains his position on advice

Gilmore further explained that having different perspectives does not necessarily mean one person is right and another is wrong.

“POV is your own point of view, meaning the place you are looking at it from, so it doesn’t mean another person is looking at it wrongly,” he said.

He maintained that people who have experienced similar circumstances may be better positioned to offer relevant guidance.

“Dangote can advise me and it won’t work for me, it is someone that is in same situation as me that can advise me,” he added.

Watch the X video of Gilmore's interview here:

Reactions trail Gilmore's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@edoyoungin stated:

"He no lie I reject Bill gates advice yesterday I been think say na me no normal oh"

@Ayomiposiib shared:

"No be lie. I understand what he meant by that. It’s not like he wouldn’t take the advice, but do you know what it takes for someone to advise you and still back it up with money?"

@iiam_Akshay noted:

"Rejecting advice from Dangote while calling yourself the king of POV is a level of confidence money can’t buy."

Gilmore says he is the king POV in Nigeria. Photo: @gilmore/IG.

Source: Instagram

Gilmore makes list of top-earning skit makers of 2023

In other news, Legit.ng reported on some of the highest-earning skit makers for 2023.

The year 2023 saw some young new acts in the industry make massive breakthroughs, including Gilmore, Erekere, Layi Wasabi, Wizdom and Kidbaby101.

However, the old guard stood watch at the gates when it came to financial earnings for 2023, reasserting their dominance.

Source: Legit.ng